The Effingham Youth Wrestling Club closed out its season on a high note.
Julian Moon, a seventh-grader at Effingham Junior High School, came out victorious at the Illinois Kids Wrestling Federation (IKWF) state tournament in Rockford. He took home third place in his 154-pound weight division for novices.
Jonah LeDuc of Central Grade School and Samuel Vineyard of Sacred Heart also competed, rivaling against one another in the 10-year-old-and-under state championship in Bedford Park. LeDuc competed in the 64-pound weight division, and Vineyard competed in the 70-pound weight division, placing eighth.
Hayden Bushue and Adam LeDuc, both Central Grade School students, also competed at the eight-years-and-under bantam state championships in Bolingbrook. Bushue battled tough competition in the 46-pound weight class, and LeDuc brought home fifth place in the 49-pound weight class.
Overall, throughout the club’s season — which ran from December to March — the team brought home a variety of medals and trophies from tournaments from across the state. In February, the club participated in a 10-and-under team dual tournament in Vandalia, bringing home fourth place.
The Effingham Youth Wrestling Club is a club based in Effingham and seeks to include youth from throughout the county and neighboring counties. The club is co-ed and consists of children ages five to entering eighth grade.
This club preps them for their journey into the high school wrestling program.
The club has been active in the Effingham community for many years but is still a growing program.
Practices are held in the Wrestling Room at Effingham High School throughout the season. All coaches are volunteers and must complete training and background checks.
The 2021-2022 coaches were Bryan McMillan, Jeremy Patnaude, Dave Stewart, and Greg LeDuc. At the end of the season, these coaches handed out awards for each age division in the following categories: MVP, Most Improved, Most Heart, and Outstanding Achievement.
The awardees were:
Tot MVP: Clayton Simmons
Tot Most Improved: Simon Nice
Tot Heart: Everly Schackmann
Bantam MVP: Adam LeDuc
Bantam Most Improved: Hayden Bushue
Bantam Heart: Sawyer Florey
Intermediate MVP: Samuel Vineyard
Intermediate Most Improved: Lincoln Nice
Intermediate Heart: Jonah LeDuc
Novice MVP: Julian Moon
Novice Heart: Brendan Stewart
Senior MVP: Liam Bloehs
Senior Most Improved: Trent Reardon
Senior Heart: Trent Reardon
Outstanding Achievement: Julian Moon, Jonah LeDuc, Samuel Vineyard, Adam LeDuc, and Hayden Bushue
For more information on the club, contact coach Jeremy Patnaude at 815-370-6956 or find the club on Facebook by searching for Effingham Youth Wrestling.
