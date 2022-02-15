Jeff Schafer applauded his team’s attention to detail after Monday night’s victory over Olney/Richland County.
Even though his group avoided Tigers standout Anna Blank — a Tennessee-Chattanooga pledge — for the second straight meeting, Schafer still couldn’t be happier with how his team kept their composure throughout the contest.
“Sometimes, for the kids, mentally, it’s no good either because they’re like, ‘Oh, OK, now we should win,’ and that’s what I told them at halftime. We had to go out and do it,” Schafer said. “No one feels sorry for you; we had to go out and play a good second half.”
Effingham ended up winning 52-41, with the second half proving to be much more enjoyable for Schafer.
The Hearts outscored Olney 34-24 in the last 16 minutes. Effingham won the third quarter 14-13 and the fourth 20-11.
In the third quarter, after a Kenzie Weiler 3-pointer gave the Tigers a 20-18 lead, the Hearts answered with the next four points to retake the lead, 22-20. Ella Niebrugge made a layup with 5:35 left, while Meredith Schaefer followed with a layup of her own with 5:06 remaining.
That lead was short-lived, though, as Olney responded with a Grayce Burgener layup at the 4:50-mark to knot the game at 22 before the Hearts’ Sawyer Althoff made a reverse layup that made it 24-22 with 4:07 left.
Sawyer finished with six points, all of which came in the third frame.
“She’s just a gamer. That kid’s got so much heart,” Schafer said. “She leaves every ounce of energy every night. She’s our heart and soul. We lost her in the first half, and I was proud of the other kids for stepping up. Sawyer is our energy. I play her in the post when I need to because Meredith likes to play outside, and she can do that for me.”
Effingham ended up leading 32-30 heading into the final period before eventually pulling away late, although Olney did make things interesting at the start.
After the Hearts started the period by making one of their two foul shots, Olney would cut the lead to one, 33-32, on a Burgener layup.
That would be the closest that the Tigers got to the lead the rest of the way, though, as Effingham went on a 9-2 run after the Burgener basket to space the lead out further.
Niebrugge started the surge by hitting a 3-pointer and adding a layup to make it 38-32 before Madison Mapes converted a layup herself while drawing the foul that made it 40-32 with 4:42 left in the game. Mapes would miss the ensuing foul shot to leave the score the same.
Then, after Olney scored the next four points, Marissa Allie made a layup while also drawing a foul for another three-point play opportunity. Allie hit her free throw to make it 45-38 with 3:10 left.
Allie’s three-point play also started a 10-3 run to close the game.
SCORING LEADERS
Niebrugge led Effingham with 12 points. Schaefer had 10. Mapes had nine. Allie had seven. Sawyer had six. Sidney Donaldson had four, and Krista Phillips, and Sawyer’s sister, Saige, had two.
UP NEXT
Effingham advances to a Class 3A regional final on Friday night at Effingham High School.
The Hearts will play Mt. Vernon — who defeated Charleston on Monday 63-21 — at 7 p.m.
“They play seven or eight people, and they have a lot of weapons,” said Schafer of Mt. Vernon. “They shot over 20 3s in the first half.”
