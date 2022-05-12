Amy Kohnert has seen the Effingham trap and skeet team grow immensely in her three years as head coach.
”When we started, we maybe had 10-12 kids, and we’re up to 22 shooting trap and our skeet team, we were lucky to get five, and now we have 11 shooting skeet,” Kohnert said.
That number continuing to rise also makes her happy as a result, knowing that kids are taking a liking to the sport.
From afar, it might seem as if the sport is easy to understand and perfect, but that is not the case.
Becoming a great shooter takes time and patience but does come with rewards, with Kohnert noting one individual on the team that has seen resounding improvement in her shooting from the first time she started.
”We have a young lady who started her season this year shooting a 10 and is now shooting 20s. So, it’s a matter of them getting the hand-eye coordination, and there’s a skill to it,” Kohnert said. “There’s feet placement; there’s where you need to be on the bird and whether there are wind conditions; you need to lead, you need to follow. There’s a lot to it.”
Effingham doesn’t just compete for fun, though.
The team is also a part of a league that consists of countless other teams throughout the state.
”We have five weeks of actual competition scores that we turn in. We are a part of the U.S. High School Clay Target League, so we turn scores in virtually,” Kohnert said. “We’ve been placed in conferences with schools all over Illinois; we’re in a conference with Calhoun, Edwardsville – a lot of big schools. It’s growing in this area.
”At the end of the five weeks, they have a season average, and anything that is 19-and-above for a season average is considered varsity. Anything 15-and-above is junior varsity, and anything below is considered novice. So, when we go to the state meet in June, you don’t have to qualify. Everybody goes; that is what is so awesome about this sport.”
Overall, trap and skeet may be different from your usual sports but also appeals to many individuals within the area.
Three of EHS’ shooters explained why before a recent practice earlier in the month.
GRACIE KROENLEIN
Kroenlein is a junior at EHS and said she loves shooting because it has always piqued her interest.
”I love shooting because I’ve always hunted my whole life, so I’ve always been into guns. But the adrenaline you get from trap and busting a clay pigeon is the best feeling ever; you feel so cool,” Kroenlein said.
Kroenlein added that her dad is also a big reason for her love of the sport.
”He’s one of my biggest role models; he’s always taken me out to the range and taught me how to shoot – it’s a special thing that we share,” Kroenlein said.
MACIE HENDRIX
Hendrix is a junior at EHS and said that she loves the different aspects of the sport.
”It’s a really good sport to get involved in; it’s not like any other sport. You’re still a team, but you’re shooting individually, focusing on yourself,” Hendrix said. “You have to use your mind a lot.”
GRACE BUSHUR
Bushur is a senior at EHS and said that she joined the team in the fall after watching them compete during the spring while noting that her avid interest in hunting was also why she joined the team.
”I grew up around guns. My dad got me involved with hunting when I was little,” Bushur said. “I like to go out and hunt. I’m a competitive person, and I figured that if I could tie in shooting and something I like to do at home and something where I can compete with other people, then that’s something that I would enjoy, and I stood correct on that.”
