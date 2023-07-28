EFFINGHAM — June and July are typically the hottest months on the calendar each year.
The Effingham and Teutopolis trap and skeet teams, however, didn’t seem to mind those conditions.
Both teams have spent the last two months performing in their respective sports — and winning.
Teutopolis finished 27th out of 240 teams in the USA High School Clay Target League National Tournament in Mason, Mich., just a couple of weeks ago; Effingham won the program’s first-ever state championship in the varsity skeet and junior varsity trap competitions in June.
The Flaming Hearts outlasted nine other teams to win the state title. The tournament was held at the Decatur Gun Club on June 2.
“Our team is still pretty young, so it’s very exciting to see how we’ve evolved and made our presence known and it was very exciting for these kids,” Effingham co-head coach Amy Kohnert said. “They have been working so hard to accomplish this and there is a lot of tough competition out there. When we have these state championships, the USA Clay Target League comes down from Wisconsin and talks about how strong this area is compared to other states.
“They even told one of our parents that there wouldn’t be much competition if this team went to other state championships.”
Overall, both trap and skeet are different in their own right.
In skeet, each member receives two sessions of 50 rounds. The best score is out of 100 total points.
The Flaming Hearts finished with 458 points. Mt. Pulaski was second with 455; Staunton was third with 449; Bunker Hill was fourth with 443; Stewardson-Strasburg was fifth with 436; Highland was sixth with 425; Piasa (Southwestern) was seventh with 399; Greenfield was eighth with 389; Beecher City was ninth with 371 and Altamont was 10th with 361.
Kohnert believes her team “came out of nowhere” with how well they did.
“When we compete on our season scores, your score is based on the size of your team. We didn’t place that well in our conference season-wise because our skeet team has grown,” Kohnert said. “You have to have five to be considered a team and you can compete individually but not as a team and we barely had enough; our skeet team is almost as big as our trap team and we have a lot of young athletes. Because we were such a big team, they took the top 14 athletes.
“We came out of nowhere.”
Kohnert also relayed a message she told her team ahead of the tournament.
“I asked them when we went to state, I told the kids, ‘I want you to bring great attitudes and I want you to bring your A game,’” Kohnert said. “After we were done, I said, ‘You brought your A-plus game.’ Everybody shot better and we had so many personal bests.”
Colby Haynes won the individual championship, defeating Stewardson-Strasburg’s Colin Hewing in a tiebreaker. Both individuals finished with 96 points, while fellow Effingham shooter Conner Thompson finished third with 95 points.
Hali Kreke and Korina Hecht were the two top female individuals for the Hearts with 87 points. Gracie Schneider of Piasa (Southwestern) won a tiebreaker over Stewardson-Strasburg’s Aubree Antrim — both finished with 90 points — while fellow Hatchet shooter Marica Daniels tied Kreke and Hecht with 87 points.
As for the rest of the Hearts’ shooters, Nolan Fearday finished with 81 points; Ann Feldhake had 84; Kaden Field had 81; Macie Hendrix had 83; Dylan Hetzer had 80; Hunter Holland had 78; Ethan Hoopingarner had 74; Kaiden Kohnert had 72; Colton Loy had 93; Wyatt Newburn had 74; Cole Phillips had 65 and Blayne Ring had 64.
It wasn’t only the varsity team that performed well, though.
Kohnert added that the junior varsity trap team also brought home a state title and Ashyln Davis placed third individually.
Kohnert said the team is split into varsity and junior varsity based on their averages.
Regardless of what division each shooter is in, though, Kohnert said the sport has that “edge of your seat” feeling to it, nonetheless.
“You’re sitting on the edge of your seat when you’ve got a kid that’s shot 49 birds and they’re about to shoot 50 birds straight,” she said.
Though the sport is nerve-racking, it is also expensive.
With that, Kohnert knows that nothing would be possible without the community.
“Effingham is very blessed with a lot of community sponsorships in this area with a lot of local businesses and individuals and veteran’s clubs,” Kohnert said. “That’s what enables us to do this sport in this area because it’s not cheap; ammo is costly and we had 28 kids on our trap team and we had 20 kids on our skeet team and they each shoot during the normal weeks, two rounds, so we go through a lot of ammo. We try to make it affordable for these kids so that everyone can participate that wants to participate.”
Rewards come with that outside of state titles and personal records, as well.
Kohnert said colleges have started adding trap and skeets teams to the athletic departments, leaving room for scholarships to be given to the most deserving athletes — an opportunity that might be in the cards for Teutopolis trap shooter Chance Borries down the road.
His performance at the national tournament would surely be attractive to coaches.
Borries finished 16th out of 1,800 shooters. He was tied for first after the opening day of action after firing a perfect 100.
Head coach Troy Ozenkoski said that he isn’t just a great shooter but a great leader.
“Chance is just that kid that every coach wants to have,” Ozenkoski said. “He never complains, puts his head down, and does his job and what he’s supposed to do. He’s a natural leader in shooting; everyone gravitates toward him and follows him and his example.”
One such example was during the opening stage of the tournament when one of Borries’ teammates was struggling.
Ozenkoski said Borries went to his teammate to lift his spirits and did just that.
“[His teammate] hit 22-straight targets after that,” Ozenkoski said.
But, while Borries is serious about the sport he excels at, he is just as humorous, too.
Ozenkoski said that Borries doesn’t shoot year-round for one particular reason.
“He only shoots during spring because, as he’ll most famously say, ‘Fall is for hunting,’” Ozenkoski laughed.
Though individual success was great, so was the team’s performance.
The Wooden Shoes finished 27th out of 240 teams.
“We’ve come a long way,” Ozenkoski said. “We started with 11 shooters our first year and we’re one of the few schools; we don’t go down to the junior high, it’s freshman through senior, and we’re up to 41 shooters with 12 of those being female.”
