Game 4 – Champaign Centennial 48, Newton 39
The athleticism proved to be too much for Newton in Game 4 of the Effingham/Teutopolis Christmas Classic.
Champaign Centennial defeated the Eagles (10-3), 48-39.
Newton coughed up 11 turnovers in the contest while shooting 28 percent from 2-point range in the loss.
What kept the Eagles in the game, though, was their perimeter game.
Newton shot 54 percent from the 3-point range (7-of-13). Caden Nichols hit three 3-pointers. Kye Bergbower made two, and Gus Bierman and Parker Wolf each made one.
Nichols finished the game with a team-best 15 points on 5-of-14 shooting and four rebounds. Wolf had eight points on 3-of-11 shooting and seven rebounds. Bergbower had six points on 2-of-6 shooting and one rebound. Jacob Weber had six points on 2-of-5 shooting and three rebounds. Dylan Gier had six points on 3-of-6 shooting and eight rebounds, and Bierman had four points on 1-of-1 shooting and seven rebounds.
As for Champaign Centennial, Preston Sledge had 16 points on 8-of-17 shooting and six rebounds. Sathvik Thatikonda had 13 points on 6-of-14 shooting and five rebounds. Gurmane Springfield had 12 points on 5-of-9 shooting and six rebounds. Todd Makabu had four rebounds on 2-of-5 shooting and seven rebounds, and Kellen Davis had three points on 1-of-2 shooting and four rebounds.
Game 2 – Lincoln-Way East 88, Mattoon 51
Five players recorded double-figures in scoring for Lincoln-Way East in its dominating win over Mattoon in Game 2 of the Effingham/Teutopolis Christmas Classic.
Kyle Olagbegi led all scorers with 18 points. George Bellevue had 16. Matt Hudik produced 15 off the bench. Tylon Toliver had 13, and BJ Powell finished with 11 off the bench in the Griffins’ 88-51 win.
Lincoln-Way East led 32-13 at the end of the first quarter and 47-29 at halftime.
Aside from the five double-digit performers, Mac Hagemaster finished with six points. Brenden Sanders had four. Kaiden Ross had three, and Brayden Lovell had two.
As for the Green Wave, Andrew Wetzel had 11 points. Tariek Grace had 10. Christian Larson had nine. Colton Smith had eight. Jace Gardner had five. Austin Boyer had four, and Alija Mosley and Blaine Powers had two.
Game 8 – Effingham 53, Highland 42
Effingham defeated Highland in Game 8 of the Effingham/Teutopolis Christmas Classic.
Garrett Wolfe had 21 points on 6-of-21 shooting with seven rebounds. Andrew Splechter had 10 points on 4-of-8 shooting with seven rebounds. Andrew Donaldson had six points on 2-of-4 shooting with one rebound. Spencer Fox had six points on 4-of-8 shooting with six rebounds. Logan Heil had six points on 3-of-4 shooting with five rebounds, and Ethan Jones had four points on 2-of-4 shooting with five rebounds.
As for Highland, Cade Altadonna had 13 points on 5-of-13 shooting with three rebounds. Brenden Gelly had 12 points on 4-of-13 shooting with six rebounds. Garrin Stone had seven points on 3-of-4 shooting with seven rebounds. Grant Flemming had five points on 2-of-11 shooting with five rebounds, and Gunner Mackey had five points on 2-of-3 shooting with six rebounds.
Game 7 – Teutopolis 75, Charleston 50
Teutopolis defeated Charleston in Game 7 of the Effingham/Teutopolis Christmas Classic.
Caleb Siemer had 17 points on 6-of-10 shooting with nine rebounds for the Wooden Shoes (10-1). Brendan Niebrugge had 13 points on 5-of-9 shooting with four rebounds. Garrett Gaddis had 10 points on 3-of-5 shooting with two rebounds. Joey Niebrugge had nine points on 2-of-6 shooting with three rebounds. James Niebrugge had eight points on 4-of-4 shooting with two rebounds. Caleb Bloemer had six points on 3-of-5 shooting with three rebounds. Logan Roepke had five points on 2-of-3 shooting with one rebound. Tyler Pruemer had three points on 1-of-2 shooting with two rebounds. Austin Bloemer had two points on 1-of-1 shooting with three rebounds, and Logan Lawson had two points on 1-of-1 shooting with three rebounds.
As for Charleston, Caleb Oakley had 21 points on 7-of-12 shooting. Tyler Oakley had eight points on 3-of-4 shooting with two rebounds. James Hess had six points on 3-of-6 shooting with three rebounds. Will Applegate had six points on 2-of-8 shooting with three rebounds. Luke Bonnstetter had three points on 1-of-4 shooting. Cam Dunklin had two points on 0-of-1 shooting with one rebound. Brett Spour had two points on 1-of-3 shooting with two rebounds, and Langdon King had two points on 1-of-1 shooting with three rebounds.
Game 6 – Pleasant Plains 55, Knoxville 39
Pleasant Plains defeated Knoxville in Game 6 of the Effingham/Teutopolis Christmas Classic.
Evan Houser had 16 points on 6-of-7 shooting with three rebounds. Zach Powell had 14 points on 7-of-9 shooting with two rebounds. Tristen Gleason had 13 points on 5-of-8 shooting with five rebounds. Cooper Schallenberg had 10 points on 4-of-9 shooting with two rebounds, and Benton Collins had two points on 1-of-2 shooting with six rebounds.
As for Knoxville, Will Shreeves had 17 points on 6-of-8 shooting. Braden Downs had 12 points on 3-of-11 shooting with seven rebounds. Jacob Morris had six points on 2-of-7 shooting with seven rebounds, and Isaac Nolen had four points on 2-of-2 shooting with two rebounds.
Game 5 – Chicago Brook
s 66, Dixon 56
Chicago Brooks defeated Dixon in Game 5 of the Effingham/Teutopolis Christmas Classic.
Joaquin Cassell had 17 points on 8-of-12 shooting with three rebounds. Herman Wilkerson had 14 points on 5-of-7 shooting with two rebounds. Mikael Sims had 11 points on 4-of-5 shooting. William Hill had 10 points on 4-of-4 shooting with three rebounds. Antoine Young had five points on 2-of-5 shooting with two rebounds, and Anthony Vaval had nine points on 4-of-11 shooting with four rebounds.
As for Dixon, Darius Harrington had 14 points on 6-of-11 shooting with five rebounds. Grant Boss had 11 points on 4-of-9 shooting with three rebounds. Wyatt Wetzell had 11 points on 4-of-7 shooting with one rebound. Bryce Feit had 10 points on 4-of-6 shooting with two rebounds. Mason Weigle had four points on 2-of-3 shooting. Matthew Warkins had four points on 2-of-2 shooting with two rebounds, and Austin Hicks had two points on 1-of-5 shooting with three rebounds.
Game 3 – St. Anthony 55, Lutheran North (Mo.) 49
St. Anthony defeated Luthern North, out of Missouri, in Game 3 of the Effingham/Teutopolis Christmas Classic.
Brock Fearday led the Bulldogs (9-4) with 19 points in its 55-49 victory. Max Koenig added 14. Collin Westendorf and Ryan Schmidt had six. Griffin Sehy and Michael Martelli had four, and Adam Rudibaugh had two.
As for the Crusaders, Bryce Spiller had 18 points. Izy Prude had nine. Davell Long had eight. Jameer Cretter and Berry Benson had six, and AJ Newton had two.
Game 1 – Oak Lawn Community 61, Belvidere 44
Oak Lawn Community defeated Belvidere in the opening game of the Effingham/Teutopolis Christmas Classic on Wednesday at J.H. Griffin Gym.
Corey Lee had 14 points on 5-of-6 shooting and five rebounds. Ayham Salah had 14 points on 6-of-11 shooting with five rebounds. Robert Wagner had 11 points on 5-of-8 shooting with three rebounds. Donte Williams-Montgomery had five points on 2-of-4 shooting with two rebounds. Eduardo Chiquito had five points on 2-of-4 shooting with one rebound. Jack Dempsey had four points on 1-of-4 shooting with three rebounds. Kyle Bader had three points on 1-of-2 shooting with one rebound. Henry Martinez had two points on 1-of-2 shooting with four rebounds. Kyle Brennan had two points on 1-of-1 shooting, and Erhan Osmani had one point on 0-of-3 shooting with one rebound.
As for the Bucs, David Guererro had nine points on 4-of-9 shooting with three rebounds. Jayce Diskin had eight points on 3-of-7 shooting with two rebounds. Dom Alvarado had seven points on 3-of-3 shooting. Ryan Beaudet had five points on 2-of-5 shooting with four rebounds. Colton Baird had five points on 2-of-4 shooting with four rebounds. Nate Streuer had four points on 2-of-3 shooting with three rebounds. Kyle Jensen had two points on 1-of-5 shooting. Jason Dean had two points on 1-of-8 shooting with four rebounds, and Casey Andreason had two points on 1-of-1 shooting.
