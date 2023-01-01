Game 16 - Pleasant Plains 73, Effingham 72
Effingham fell to Pleasant Plains, 73-72, in Game 16 of the Effingham/Teutopolis Christmas Classic.
The Flaming Hearts (5-9) lost 73-72 in overtime.
Zach Powell had 31 points on 13-of-20 shooting with five rebounds. Evan Houser had 16 points on 6-of-13 shooting with two rebounds. Cooper Schallenberg had 10 points on 3-of-4 shooting with three rebounds. Tristen Gleason had nine points on 3-of-4 shooting. Benton Collins had four points on 1-of-1 shooting with two rebounds. Grady Grisham had two points on 1-of-2 shooting, and Owen Johnson had one point on 0-of-1 shooting.
As for Effingham, Garrett Wolfe had 21 points on 8-of-17 shooting with two rebounds. Andrew Splechter had 17 points on 6-of-9 shooting with two rebounds. Andrew Donaldson had 11 points on 4-of-8 shooting. Logan Heil had 11 points on 3-of-5 shooting with three rebounds. Gunner Brown scored 10 points on 4-of-4 shooting, and Spencer Fox scored two points on 1-of-1 with two rebounds.
Game 15 - Teutopolis 53, Chicago Brooks 34
Teutopolis defeated Chicago Brooks, 53-34, in Game 15 of the Effingham/Teutopolis Christmas Classic.
James Niebrugge had 15 points on 6-of-9 shooting with 16 rebounds. Garrett Gaddis had 13 points on 3-of-6 shooting with four rebounds. Caleb Siemer had 13 points on 4-of-8 shooting with nine rebounds. Brendan Niebrugge had six points on 2-of-11 shooting with one rebound. Caleb Bloemer had four points on 1-of-3 shooting with two rebounds, and Joey Niebrugge had two points on 0-of-3 shooting with five rebounds.
As for Chicago Brooks, Anthony Vaval had 14 points on 7-of-19 shooting with seven rebounds. William Hill had eight points on 4-of-10 shooting with five rebounds. Kendall Larry had four points on 1-of-6 shooting with three rebounds. Mikael Sims had three points on 0-of-5 shooting with one rebound. David Carter had three points on 1-of-1 shooting, and Joaquin Cassell had two points on 1-of-4 shooting with one rebound.
The Wooden Shoes improved to 12-1 with the win.
Game 13 - St. Anthony 54, Oak Lawn Community 44
St. Anthony defeated Oak Lawn Community, 54-44, in Game 13 of the Effingham/Teutopolis Christmas Classic.
Collin Westendorf had 15 points on 5-of-8 shooting with four rebounds. Brock Fearday had 11 points on 4-of-10 shooting with eight rebounds. Max Koenig had nine points on 4-of-9 shooting with three rebounds. Griffin Sehy had seven points on 2-of-5 shooting with five rebounds. Ryan Schmidt had six points on 2-of-4 shooting. Michael Martelli had three points on 1-of-3 shooting with one rebound, and Adam Rudibaugh had three points on 1-of-2 shooting with one rebound.
As for Oak Lawn, Eduardo Chiquito had 12 points on 4-of-8 shooting with two rebounds. Ayham Salah had 10 points on 4-of-9 shooting with four rebounds. Robert Wagner had eight points on 3-of-11 shooting with nine rebounds. Kyle Bader had five points on 2-of-4 shooting with two rebounds. Corey Lee had four points on 2-of-6 shooting with two rebounds. Erhan Osmani had three points on 1-of-1 shooting with one rebound, and Henry Martinez had two points on 1-of-1 shooting with two rebounds.
The Bulldogs improved to 10-5 with the win.
Game 14 - Frankfort Lincoln-Way East 53, Champaign Centennial 44
Frankfort Lincoln-Way East defeated Champaign Centennial, 53-44, in Game 14 of the Effingham/Teutopolis Christmas Classic.
Tylon Toliver had 14 points on 4-of-7 shooting with five rebounds. Kyle Olagbegi had 12 points on 5-of-14 shooting with seven rebounds. BJ Powell had nine points on 3-of-7 shooting with two rebounds. George Bellevue had eight points on 4-of-9 shooting with seven rebounds. Brenden Sanders had seven points on 2-of-2 shooting with one rebound. Matt Hudik had two points on 1-of-3 shooting, and Mac Hagemaster had one point on 0-of-1 shooting with one rebound.
As for Centennial, Preston Sledge had 18 points on 7-of-16 shooting with five rebounds. Sathvik Thatikonda had 12 points on 6-of-10 shooting with three rebounds. Todd Makabu had eight points on 2-of-6 shooting with five rebounds, and Gurmane Springfield had six points on 3-of-7 shooting with five rebounds.
Game 12 - Highland 47, Knoxville 36
Highland defeated Knoxville, 47-36, in Game 12 of the Effingham/Teutopolis Christmas Classic.
Jake Ottensmeier had 16 points on 6-of-13 shooting with three rebounds. Brenden Gelly had 11 points on 3-of-6 shooting with three rebounds. Cade Altadonna had 10 points on 2-of-8 shooting with four rebounds. Grant Flemming had six points on 3-of-7 shooting with five rebounds. Garrin Stone had two points on 1-of-2 shooting, and Gunner Mackey had two points on 0-of-3 shooting with one rebound.
As for Knoxville, Braden Downs had 13 points on 5-of-12 shooting with six rebounds. Will Shreeves had 13 points on 5-of-9 shooting with five rebounds. Sawyer Tuckey had five points on 1-of-4 shooting. Jaxon Schultz had three points on 1-of-4 shooting with one rebound, and Jacob Morris had two points on 1-of-3 shooting with four rebounds.
Game 11 - Charleston 60, Dixon 55
Charleston defeated Dixon, 60-55, in Game 11 of the Effingham/Teutopolis Christmas Classic.
Luke Bonnstetter had 14 points on 5-of-9 shooting with three rebounds. Will Applegate had 13 points on 5-of-12 shooting with six rebounds. James Hess had 11 points on 2-of-3 shooting with seven rebounds. Caleb Oakley had 10 points on 2-of-7 shooting with three rebounds. Langdon King had six points on 2-of-2 shooting with three rebounds. Brett Spour had three points on 1-of-2 shooting with four rebounds, and Tyler Oakley had three points on 1-of-3 shooting with one rebound.
As for Dixon, Wyatt Wetzell had 15 points on 5-of-6 shooting with two rebounds. Darius Harrington had 14 points on 6-of-11 shooting with five rebounds. Austin Hicks had seven points on 2-of-8 shooting with three rebounds. Matthew Warkins had seven points on 3-of-7 shooting with one rebound. Cullen Shaner had six points on 2-of-7 shooting. Grant Boss had two points on 1-of-1 shooting with one rebound. Mason Weigle had two points on 1-of-5 shooting with four rebounds, and Bryce Feit had two points on 1-of-3 shooting with two rebounds.
Game 10 - Mattoon 59, Newton 47
Newton fell to Mattoon, 57-49, in Game 10 of the Effingham/Teutopolis Christmas Classic.
Parker Wolf had 16 points on 6-of-19 shooting with six rebounds. Caden Nichols had 12 points on 4-of-11 shooting with five rebounds. Dylan Gier had 10 points on 4-of-15 shooting with 13 rebounds. Gus Bierman had four points on 2-of-5 shooting with three rebounds. Kye Bergbower had three points on 1-of-4 shooting with two rebounds, and Marc Jansen scored two points on 0-of-1 shooting.
As for Mattoon, Christian Larson had 21 points on 7-of-12 shooting with nine rebounds. Colton Smith had 18 points on 5-of-10 shooting with three rebounds. Blaine Powers had six points on 1-of-8 shooting with four rebounds. Jace Gardner had four points on 1-of-1 shooting with six rebounds. Tariek Grace had three points on 1-of-3 shooting with one rebound. Aliia Mosley had two points on 1-of-1 shooting with one rebound, and Bryce Jean had two points on 1-of-1 shooting with one rebound.
Game 9 - Lutheran North (Mo.) 66, Belvidere 55
Lutheran North, out of Missouri, defeated Belvidere, 66-55, in Game 9 of the Effingham/Teutopolis Christmas Classic.
Davell Long had 16 points on 8-of-10 shooting with five rebounds. Bryce Spiller had 15 points on 6-of-18 shooting with six rebounds. Jameer Cretter had 12 points on 4-of-8 shooting with two rebounds. Izy Prude had nine points on 3-of-10 shooting with four rebounds. Jai Smith had five points on 1-of-5 shooting with two rebounds. Berry Benson had four points on 1-of-3 shooting with three rebounds. Ike Prude had two points on 0-of-5 shooting with five rebounds. AJ Newton had two points on 1-of-1 shooting, and Marquis Coleman had one point on 0-of-1 shooting.
As for Belvidere, Ryan Beaudet had 12 points on 4-of-8 shooting with eight rebounds. Nate Streuer had 10 points on 4-of-4 shooting with one rebound. Kyle Jensen had nine points on 2-of-8 shooting with one rebound. Jayce Diskin had seven points on 3-of-5 shooting with one rebound. David Guerrero had five points on 2-of-8 shooting with six rebounds. Matthew Lasiowski had four points on 1-of-2 shooting with one rebound. Jason Dean had four points on 1-of-6 shooting with one rebound, and Colton Baird had four points on 2-of-6 shooting with three rebounds.
