Game 22 - Champaign Centennial 49, Effingham 44
Champaign Centennial defeated Effingham, 49-44, in Game 22 of the Effingham/Teutopolis Christmas Classic.
Preston Sledge had 19 points on 7-of-14 shooting with five rebounds. Todd Makabu had nine points on 2-of-4 shooting with two rebounds. Gavin Taylor had eight points on 3-of-6 shooting. Gurmane Springfield had six points on 3-of-6 shooting with five rebounds. Kellen Davis had four points on 2-of-6 shooting with two rebounds, and Sathvik Thatikonda had three points on 1-of-3 shooting with six rebounds.
As for the Flaming Hearts (5-10), Garrett Wolfe had 13 points on 4-of-10 shooting with two rebounds. Andrew Donaldson had 12 points on 5-of-11 shooting with four rebounds. Logan Heil had 10 points on 5-of-7 shooting with three rebounds. Andrew Splechter had four points on 1-of-7 shooting with two rebounds. Ethan Jones had three points on 1-of-1 shooting with three rebounds, and Spencer Fox had two points with three rebounds.
Game 21 - Newton 52, Knoxville 38
Newton defeated Knoxville, 52-38, in Game 21 of the Effingham/Teutopolis Christmas Classic.
Dylan Gier had 23 points on 10-of-12 shooting and ten rebounds for the Eagles (11-4). Caden Nichols had 13 points on 5-of-16 shooting with four rebounds. Kye Bergbower had eight points on 3-of-6 shooting with one rebound, and Parker Wolf had eight points on 4-of-7 shooting with two rebounds.
As for Knoxville, Braden Downs had 28 points on 12-of-15 shooting with one rebound. Jacob Morris had four points on 2-of-5 shooting with two rebounds. Sawyer Tuckey had three points on 1-of-2 shooting with one rebound. Will Shreeves had two points on 1-of-9 shooting with three rebounds, and Jaxon Schultz had one point with one rebound.
Game 24 - Frankfort Lincoln-Way East 65, Pleasant Plains 31
Frankfort Lincoln-Way East defeated Pleasant Plains, 73-72, in Game 24 of the Effingham/Teutopolis Christmas Classic.
George Bellevue had 18 points on 7-of-9 shooting with five rebounds. Kyle Olagbegi had nine points on 4-of-5 shooting with five rebounds. Tylon Toliver had six points on 2-of-7 shooting with one rebound. Kaiden Ross had six points on 2-of-4 shooting. BJ Powell had six points on 3-of-6 shooting. Josh Janowski had four points on 2-of-4 shooting with three rebounds. Brayden Lovell had four points on 2-of-4 shooting with two rebounds. Brenden Sanders had three points on 1-of-1 shooting with two rebounds, and Matt Hudik had three points on 1-of-4 shooting with one rebound.
As for Pleasant Plains, Zach Powell had 10 points on 5-of-12 shooting with six rebounds. Evan Houser had seven points on 3-of-8 shooting with one rebound. Trager Shultz had six points on 2-of-2 shooting. Cooper Schallenberg had three points on 1-of-6 shooting with three rebounds. Caiden Flanigan had three points on 1-of-1 shooting, and Owen Johnson had two points on 0-of-2 shooting with two rebounds.
Game 20 - Chicago Brooks 57, Oak Lawn Community 53
Chicago Brooks defeated Oak Lawn Community, 57-53, in Game 20 of the Effingham/Teutopolis Christmas Classic.
Herman Wilkerson had 16 points on 4-of-7 shooting with six rebounds. Antoine Young had 10 points on 3-of-6 shooting with one rebound. Mikael Sims had eight points on 3-of-6 shooting with two rebounds. Robert Frazier had seven points on 3-of-5 shooting with two rebounds. Anthony Vaval had six points on 3-of-7 shooting with three rebounds. Joaquin Cassell had six points on 3-of-8 shooting with one rebound. Kendall Larry had two points on 1-of-4 shooting with one rebound, and William Hill had two points on 1-of-3 shooting with three rebounds.
As for Oak Lawn, Corey Lee had 13 points on 4-of-10 shooting with ten rebounds. Robert Wagner had 11 points on 4-of-11 shooting with six rebounds. Ayham Salah had 10 points on 3-of-8 shooting with four rebounds. Henry Martinez had nine points on 4-of-6 shooting with seven rebounds. Eduardo Chiquito had seven points on 3-of-8 shooting with four rebounds, and Erhan Osmani had three points on 1-of-2 shooting.
Game 19 - Dixon 50, Belvidere 28
Dixon defeated Belvidere, 50-28, in Game 19 of the Effingham/Teutopolis Christmas Classic.
Austin Hicks had 11 points on 4-of-5 shooting with five rebounds. Grant Boss had 10 points on 4-of-8 shooting with three rebounds. Cullen Shaner had seven points on 3-of-7 shooting. Darius Harrington had seven points on 2-of-5 shooting with five rebounds. Wyatt Wetzell had four on 1-of-7 shooting with one rebound. Bryce Feit had four points on 2-of-4 shooting. Jason Zinke had four points on 2-of-5 shooting with seven rebounds, and Mason Weigle had three points on 1-of-1 shooting.
As for Belvidere, David Guerrero had 11 points on 5-of-11 shooting with one rebound. Ryan Beaudet had 10 points on 5-of-10 shooting with three rebounds. Nate Streuer had five points on 2-of-2 shooting, and Jason Dean had two points on 1-of-3 shooting with four rebounds.
Game 18 - Highland 53, Mattoon 51
Highland defeated Mattoon, 53-51, in Game 18 of the Effingham/Teutopolis Christmas Classic.
Cade Altadonna had 20 points on 8-of-14 shooting with one rebound. Grant Fleming had 11 points on 5-of-8 shooting with five rebounds. Gunner Mackey had seven points on 3-of-4 shooting with nine rebounds, and Braxdon Decker had five points on 1-of-1 shooting with one rebound.
As for Mattoon, Christian Larson had 14 points on 5-of-8 shooting with two rebounds. Colton Smith had 13 points on 5-of-9 shooting with three rebounds. Andrew Wetzel had 11 points on 4-of-8 shooting with two rebounds. Blaine Powers had eight points on 3-of-10 shooting with three rebounds. Jace Gardner had three points on 1-of-1 shooting with two rebounds, and Taeriek Grace had two points on 1-of-4 shooting with three rebounds.
Game 17 - Lutheran North (Mo.) 77, Charleston 62
Lutheran North, out of Missouri, defeated Charleston, 77-62, in Game 17 of the Effingham/Teutopolis Christmas Classic.
Bryce Spiller had 30 points on 12-of-22 shooting with three rebounds. Davell Long had 19 points on 8-of-11 shooting with three rebounds. Izy Prude had 11 points on 3-of-5 shooting. Jameer Cretter had nine points on 3-of-8 shooting with one rebound. AJ Newton had six points on 3-of-5 shooting with one rebound, and Ike Prude had two points on 1-of-2 shooting with four rebounds.
