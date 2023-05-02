EFFINGHAM — The second inning was the start.
After Teutopolis scored two runs in the opening frame, Effingham outscored the Wooden Shoes 7-2 the rest of the way to sweep the season series against its county rivals. The Flaming Hearts defeated T-Town, 7-4, at Paul Smith Field on Monday to improve to 11-11 on the season.
Camden Raddatz started the second with a base hit. Colton Webb followed with one of his own.
Raddatz then scored after a fielder’s choice to make it 2-1 before a flyout ended the side.
The Hearts then followed that frame by scoring two more runs in the third.
Kaden Koeberlein hit a single before Quest Hull hit one two batters later. Myles Maxedon then gave Effingham a 3-2 advantage on a double before Raddatz struck out to end the inning.
Andrew Donaldson then retired the side in order in the top of the fourth before two more runs came across in the bottom half of the inning.
Webb started the rally by reaching on an error. Evan Waymoth then hit a double before Kaiden Nichols hit a sacrifice fly to center field, scoring Webb to make it 4-2.
Spencer Fox then hit an RBI single to make it 5-2 before back-to-back ground outs ended the inning.
The run-scoring single by Fox was his only hit and RBI in the game for him.
Kobelein and Raddatz led the team with two hits each, while Jack Harper and Kaiden Nichols added one to the cause.
As for the Wooden Shoes (9-11), Bennet Thompson had three hits. Conner Siemer had two. Garrett Gaddis had one and two RBIs. Caleb Siemer had one and one RBI and Caleb Bloemer had one.
Evan Waldhoff started the game for T-Town. He threw 5 1/3 innings and allowed 10 hits and seven runs (six earned) with two strikeouts.
Tyler Pruemer then relieved Waldhoff and allowed one hit in 2/3 of an inning.
