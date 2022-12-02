The second quarter was the difference between a win and a loss for the Effingham girls' basketball team on Thursday against Mt. Vernon.
The Flaming Hearts (5-1) outscored Mt. Vernon 19-3 in the period, building a 15-point cushion in the process, in their 69-63 at Effingham High School.
Madison Mapes started the scoring at the end of the first quarter with a short jumper in the paint, making the first quarter total 12-11.
Averie Wolfe then answered that with a 3-pointer from the corner to start the third before Bria Beals followed with a 3-pointer of her own to make it 17-12 with 6:17 remaining.
Mapes then added a layup to push the margin to seven, 19-12, before Wolfe added a layup with 5:26 left in the period that made it a 21-12 contest.
The Hearts then pushed its lead out to double-digits, 23-12, after a Beals layup with 4:31 left before Mapes made another layup to make it 25-012 and Beals added her second 3-pointer to make it 28-12 with 3:14 left.
Justice Malone would then give Mt. Vernon its first field goal of the period after knocking down a 3-pointer to make it 28-15 before Marissa Allie ended the period with a pair of free throws that made the 30-15 score at the break.
Allie finished with four points but did most of her work on the glass, especially in the first half. She grabbed eight rebounds through the first 16 minutes.
Altogether, Effingham outrebounded Mt. Vernon 28-17 in the first half.
Beals added five rebounds and finished with 10 points on 4-of-9 shooting (2-of-4 from 3-point range). She finished with 14 for the game.
Wolfe had four rebounds in the first half to go along with seven points. She finished with eight for the game.
Mapes had three rebounds with six points on 3-of-5 shooting. She finished with a game-best 24 points, 19 in the fourth quarter, to help surge the Hearts when Mt. Vernon was mounting a comeback.
Ella Niebrugge added three rebounds in the first half but struggled from the floor. She shot 1-of-6 (1-of-5 from 3-point range) and finished with five points. She ended the night, however, still in double-figures, with 13, including a 7-of-11 showing at the free throw line.
Olivia Moser also had three rebounds, while Saige Althoff and Taylor Greene had one. Althoff finished with six points; Greene did not score.
"We played great as a team," Niebrugge said. "They were a tough team to compete with, but I think we hung in there and were really aggressive. We worked as a team and got the job done."
As for Mt. Vernon, Tiara Johnson led the team with 20 points. Malone had 15. Kamaree Pollard had 11. Alania Maurer had eight. Macey Prosise had five, and Malaina Zedalis had four.
Box Score
Effingham — 11, 19, 12, 27 = 69
Mt. Vernon — 12, 3, 18, 30 = 63
EFF (5-1): Mapes 24, Wolfe 8, Niebrugge 13, Althoff 6, Beals 14, Allie 4. FG 21. F 15. (3-pointers: Mapes 3, Niebrugge 2, Beals 2, Wolfe 1)
MTV: Pollard 11, Prosise 5, Malone 15, Johnson 20, Maurer 8, Zedalis 4. FG 23, FT 13-18, F 20. (3-pointers: Johnson 2, Prosise 1, Malone 1. Fouled out: Malone)
