For three quarters, the Effingham boys’ basketball team hung right with Mahomet-Seymour in its Apollo Conference tilt Saturday afternoon.
The Hearts (9-15, 1-7 Apollo) only trailed by three points heading into the fourth but couldn’t capitalize off a frame that saw them outscore the Bulldogs by seven in their 54-41 loss.
Overall, length caused most of the issues the entire game for Effingham.
“Their length gave us problems,” Farmer said. “They’re five inches taller than us at every position. It’s one of those deals where you’re giving up some length.”
Mahomet-Seymour’s shortest players stood 5-foot-11 (Adam Dyer, Nolan Nierenhausen, and Byron Lynch), while the tallest stood 6-foot-9 (Luke Koller).
Yet, even with the severely one-sided height advantage, the Hearts kept themselves within striking distance through 32 minutes.
Mahomet-Seymour led 6-4 after the first, thanks to a pair of free throws from Quenton Rogers and Blake Wolters and a layup from Koller, while Effingham received all four of its points from Andrew Splechter. Splechter made a layup off a turnover and hit a pair of free throws for the only points of the frame.
Those scoring woes only continued, though, as the Hearts went on to muster just five points in the second quarter to head into the locker room down by double-digits, 19-9.
Garrett Wolfe scored all five points for Effingham in the frame, while six different players scored for the Bulldogs.
However, even after a first half where his team couldn’t find the bottom of the basket, Hearts’ head coach Obie Farmer said he wasn’t upset with his team’s shot selection.
“I felt like we had a lot of opportunities in the first half,” Farmer said. “We weren’t hitting any shots, but the opportunities were there. It wasn’t like the shots were rushed or ill-advised; it was move the ball around and get a wide-open shot, and it didn’t fall, so at halftime, that was one thing we talked about; we had to shoot better.”
All Effingham had to do was keep taking the shots they were receiving, and eventually, they were bound to fall — which happened in the third.
The Hearts opened the frame on a 9-0 run that cut the deficit to one, 19-18, highlighted by a Dalton Fox and-one and a Logan Heil mid-range jumper.
Mahomet-Seymour ended the run, though, after a Rogers dunk that made it 21-18, before Effingham answered right back with a 3-pointer from Ethan Ritz that tied the game at 21 with 5:02 remaining.
Then, following the Ritz three, Wolters went on to make a pair of foul shots that gave the Bulldogs the lead right back before a Heil and-one pushed the Hearts out in front by one, 24-23, with 4:05 to go.
Heil finished with a team-best 13 points, all of which came in the second half.
“Logan plays hard,” Farmer said. “Sometimes, he’s not sure where he’s going, but he goes as hard as he can go when he’s going. You can’t fault his effort ever. Being a big, strong kid, he’s pretty quick and athletic. Like I said, though, he usually takes a dribble and two steps before he ever thinks about where he wants to go. That’s something in his game that we’re developing. But he plays hard, rebounds hard, defends well. He keeps doing good things for us.”
Heil scored seven points in the third, helping Effingham win the frame 20-13. He was the only Hearts player to record double-figures in the scoring column.
Meanwhile, for Mahomet-Seymour, Koller led the game with 18 points and, likewise, was the only player to record double-digits.
