Jeff Schafer knew his team was in for a challenge.
Although Effingham entered Tuesday night’s game against Mattoon undefeated, he knew it would also be their first litmus test and one where the Hearts ultimately met their match.
“I told the kids, ‘We’re going to find out tonight where we’re at,’” Schafer said. “We had a great summer. Did we overachieve? We don’t know. We played Mahomet to like three-or-four during the summer, and we lost only one other game.”
From the start, Effingham (7-1, 1-1 Apollo Conference) struggled, trailing 24-4 after the first quarter en route to a 59-35 loss.
“I felt like we got the ball into the paint, but when we did, we didn’t make great decisions,” Schafer said. “Part of it was because of how aggressive they were, and then part of it was our fault.”
The Hearts only mustered two field goals through the opening eight minutes and didn’t score their first basket until there was 4:23 left in the period. As a team, they shot 14-of-39 (36 percent) from the floor for the game.
However, it wasn’t only the poor offensive showing.
Effingham’s defense was also an issue. Mattoon finished the contest shooting 62 percent from the floor, led by senior Mallory Ramage.
Ramage — who became the school’s all-time leading scorer in the first quarter — had 23 points on 7-of-13 shooting, but Schafer knew that the Loyola-Chicago commit was capable of doing that.
“She’s a phenomenal player, and then being left-handed is a little bit different,” Schafer said. “We let her get back to her strong hand too easily, and she out-fought us at times.”
What he was more concerned with was how the players around her played.
“Their role players stepped up and played great. [Chloe] Pruitt had a great game — I thought she was the difference in the game, quite honestly,” Schafer said. “Then, [Faith] Niebrugge got into the paint way too easily; every time she touched it, it was a shot fake and two dribbles.”
Pruitt finished with 18 points, while Niebrugge had nine, playing a large part in the Hearts’ demise.
Overall, everything Effingham didn’t want to go wrong did go wrong, but Schafer isn’t necessarily hanging his head on this one game.
Instead, it’s back to the drawing board.
“Watch the tape, figure out what we could have done better, make those adjustments. The kids need to see it,” said Schafer on how his team can rebound from this loss. “Us saying it and them doing it are two different things.”
UP NEXT
Effingham returns to the court Saturday afternoon when they host Mahomet-Seymour. Tipoff is at 1 p.m. for junior varsity with varsity to follow.
