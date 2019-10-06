The St. Anthony Bulldogs boys golf team tied for third overall Saturday in the Taylorville Invitational while the Effingham Hearts boys golf team placed sixth.
Effingham’s Tate Niebrugge was the highest placing Heart as an individual, tying for fifth with a score of 81. Ryker Schneider tied for 19th with a score of 87, and Aiden Beck came in 25th with a score of 89.
Ben Donsbach, Austin Waldhoff and Nick Burgess placed 31st and 33rd, respectively.
Jonathan Willenborg was the top finisher for the Bulldogs, placing 10th with a score of 83. Jayden Rios and Thomas Chojnicki tied with Effingham’s Schneider, and Michael Martelli came tied for 27th place with a score of 90.
Darin Hutchison and Aiden Tegler tied for 47th place with a score of 99.
The Effingham Hearts girls golf team was also in action Saturday at the Centennial John Macek Tournament. Effingham placed seventh overall.
Ava Boehm tied for 16th with an individual score of 80. Teammate Kennedy Collier tied for 19th with a score of 81. Anna Sigg came in 32nd with a score of 88, and Morgan Krouse tied for 33rd with a score of 89.
Jaelyn Boone placed 57th with a score of 104, and Anna Hirtzel placed 61st with a score of 109.
The St. Anthony girls tennis team topped weekend play in a 14-school invite with 19 overall wins.
In singles play, Emilee Mossman and Caroline Deters took two wins, and Allison Kowalke Averee Greene and Catherine Willenborg nabbed three.
In doubles action, the team of Greene and Kowalke won two matches while the team of Caroline McDevitt and Willenborg won one doubles match.
The team of Mossman and Deters raked in the most doubles wins at three on the day.
St. Anthony Tournament
The Effingham freshmen/sophomore volleyball team won the St. Anthony Freshmen/Sophomore Tournament Saturday, defeating Teutopolis 25-18, 25-22.
St. Anthony was ousted by Greenville in its first match of the playoff bracket (25-23, 25-23), and Newton took out Dieterich in round one of playoff action (25-23, 25-21).
Round two saw Teutopolis knock off Greenville 25-8, 25-12, and Effingham defeated Newton 25-19, 25-17.
Altamont at Riverton Tournament
The Altamont Indians volleyball team finished a two-day tournament Saturday, placing sixth out of 16 teams.
Rachel Jackman notched the team’s tournament-high kills with 30, followed by Kassidy Pemberton with 20 and Taylor Mette with 16. Mette had the most digs with 27 across the tournament
Ellie McManaway finished with the most assists in the tournament with 77, and Brooke Runge was the team’s top blocker with four.
The Teutopolis Wooden Shoes soccer team lost 2-0 to Breese Mater Dei Saturday. Senior night for the Shoes will be Monday, Oct. 7 at 4:30 p.m. against Greenville.
Woodlawn 10, Altamont 6
The Altamont baseball team dropped a home game to Woodlawn Saturday.
Woodlawn took the lead early, scoring two runs to Altamont’s one in the first inning. The Indians outscored Woodlawn three runs to one in the third inning, but seven more runs plus one from the second inning boosted Woodlawn to the victory.
Wyatt Phillips and Hayden Siebert were the big batters for Altamont with two hits a piece. Phillips and Carter Siebert scored the most runs also with two each.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.