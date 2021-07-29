Representatives from Effingham Sportsbackers and the St. Anthony Booster Club announce the launch of a joint Queen of Hearts raffle. The proceeds from the raffle benefit the sports programs at Effingham and St. Anthony.
The “Queen of Hearts” raffle is a progressive jackpot raffle that offers drawings every two weeks. If selected at one of the drawings, participants have a chance to win the jackpot based on a draw from a deck of 54 cards. Participation is open to the public ages 18-and-older.
Tickets are now available for purchase during regular business hours at these Effingham area businesses: The Orchard Inn, Gabby Goat, Brass Rail Lounge at Niemergs, St. Anthony Parish Center, Dan Hecht Toyota Chevrolet, and Northside Ford. Tickets are $5.00 each or five for $20.00.
The jackpot for the first drawing is $20,000.00 and will be held on August 28, 2021, at 7:00 PM at The Orchard Inn. There will be one winning ticket for a chance to pull the Queen of Hearts from the deck. If the Queen of Hearts card is selected, the winner will receive 50% of the $20,000 jackpot. If there is any other card chosen, a new raffle will start with the jackpot continuing to roll over week-after-week until someone draws the Queen of Hearts. For each drawing, the winning ticket holder receives $500 if present or $250 if not present.
The drawings will be at 7:00 PM, and the schedule of drawing dates and locations include:
- September 11, 2021, at Gabby Goat
- September 25, 2021, at The Orchard Inn
- October 9, 2021, at Gabby Goat
- October 23, 2021, at Brass Rail Lounge at Niemergs.
You can find updates surrounding the Queen of Hearts at www.staboosterclub.com or www.effinghamsportsbackers.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.