Representatives from Effingham Sportsbackers and the St. Anthony Booster Club announce the launch of a joint Queen of Hearts raffle. The proceeds from the raffle benefit the sports programs at Effingham and St. Anthony.

The “Queen of Hearts” raffle is a progressive jackpot raffle that offers drawings every two weeks. If selected at one of the drawings, participants have a chance to win the jackpot based on a draw from a deck of 54 cards. Participation is open to the public ages 18-and-older.

Tickets are now available for purchase during regular business hours at these Effingham area businesses: The Orchard Inn, Gabby Goat, Brass Rail Lounge at Niemergs, St. Anthony Parish Center, Dan Hecht Toyota Chevrolet, and Northside Ford. Tickets are $5.00 each or five for $20.00. 

The jackpot for the first drawing is $20,000.00 and will be held on August 28, 2021, at 7:00 PM at The Orchard Inn. There will be one winning ticket for a chance to pull the Queen of Hearts from the deck. If the Queen of Hearts card is selected, the winner will receive 50% of the $20,000 jackpot. If there is any other card chosen, a new raffle will start with the jackpot continuing to roll over week-after-week until someone draws the Queen of Hearts. For each drawing, the winning ticket holder receives $500 if present or $250 if not present. 

The drawings will be at 7:00 PM, and the schedule of drawing dates and locations include:

  • September 11, 2021, at Gabby Goat
  • September 25, 2021, at The Orchard Inn
  • October 9, 2021, at Gabby Goat
  • October 23, 2021, at Brass Rail Lounge at Niemergs.

You can find updates surrounding the Queen of Hearts at www.staboosterclub.com or www.effinghamsportsbackers.com.

