Effingham sophomore Josh McDevitt plans to continue his baseball career in the Southeastern Conference (SEC).
McDevitt announced on his Twitter account Monday afternoon that he was verbally committing to the University of Missouri.
In five years under head coach Steve Bieser, the Tigers are 130-108-1 and have a 47-72-1 record in the conference.
Last season, Missouri finished 15-36 and was 8-22 in the SEC.
According to Prep Baseball Report, the 6-foot-1 right-hander sits around 89-91 miles per hour on his fastball while also mixing in a curveball, changeup, and slider.
