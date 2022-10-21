Although the scoreboard reads a 14-point defeat, what the state learned following Effingham's loss to Highland is that the Hearts can play with anyone in it.
Effingham (5-4) fell to the Bulldogs (8-1), 34-20, but gave Highland its toughest test since Week 2 against Class 8A Edwardsville. The Bulldogs lost that Week 2 matchup 31-28. The next closest margin of defeat — until Friday night — was a 35-0 shutout win over Troy Triad in Week 5.
Overall, Hearts' head coach Brett Hefner was pleased with his team's performance against the fifth-ranked team in Class 5A, even though he knows that the pass defense is still one area of concern.
"We've got screened to death all year," Hefner said. "Going into it, we know that they were going to do it, but it's the little things like that that you got to handle, and I think there was a little bit of tentativeness at the beginning; a little bit to adjust to the game speed."
Highland quarterback Brent Wuebbels had a day against the Hearts secondary. He completed 17-of-25 passes for 263 yards and two touchdowns.
His top target was Brode Lewis, who caught seven passes for 123 yards and one touchdown.
The two connected on Highland's second drive when Wuebbels found Lewis for a 67-yard touchdown to make it 13-0 with 5:12 left in the first quarter.
Wuebbels also found Brenden Gelly for an eight-yard touchdown in the second quarter and connected with him two other times for a total of 18 yards.
Cade Altadonna also caught two passes for 41 yards, while Travis Porter caught three passes for 75 yards.
Porter did the bulk of his work on the ground for Highland, though, rushing for 116 yards on 21 carries. His lone touchdown came on a one-yard score in the fourth quarter that made the final tally with 10:21 to go.
Porter eclipsed 1,000 yards for the season with his performance, but wasn't the only effective runner for the Bulldogs.
Wuebbels rushed for 46 yards on nine carries and two touchdowns. He scored the game's first touchdown on a 35-yard run and then a six-yard run to close the opening quarter.
Even with all of those gaudy numbers, though, the Hearts still managed to hold their own, starting with their second offensive series.
Following the back-to-back touchdowns, Effingham responded with a five-play, 69-yard drive that ended with senior Tanner Pontious finding junior Andrew Lotz from 51 yards out to make it 13-7 with 2:53 left in the opening period.
That first touchdown wouldn't be the last for the two, either.
Pontious and Lotz accounted for all three of Effingham's touchdowns.
The second came in the second quarter after a nine-play, 69-yard drive ended with a 42-yard pass, while the third came on the first drive of the second half when Effingham worked a 16-play, 73-yard drive down to the eight-yard line before the two connected one final time.
"He got a chance to make plays and made them," said Hefner of Lotz. "Tanner also made some plays and put it on him."
Pontious finished the game completing 17-of-28 passes for 213 yards and the aforementioned three touchdowns.
Lotz finished with six catches for 135 yards.
Caden Walls also had seven catches for 46 yards. Garrett Wolfe had one catch for three yards. Connor Thompson had one catch for 14 yards, and Weldon Dunston had one catch for 14 yards.
As for the ground game, Dunston finished with 24 carries for 65 yards. Pontious had 18 carries for 68 yards, and Walls had one carry for one yard.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.