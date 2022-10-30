It was a matchup similar to David vs. Goliath on Saturday at Rochester High School.
On one side was the 5-4 Effingham Flaming Hearts, with a stout defense and respectable offense; on the other was an eight-time state champion who moved to four wins away from a ninth after a 45-14 victory.
However, despite what the scoreboard read, David gave all Goliath could handle, especially in the first half.
The 12th-seeded Hearts jumped on the No. 4-seeded Rockets first when Elijah Middendorf forced a fumble on Rochester’s opening drive that Effingham returned to their 17-yard line.
From there, the Hearts only needed four plays to deliver the first punch, as senior Tanner Pontious rushed for a four-yard touchdown before Armando Estrada added the extra point to make it 7-0 with 9:49 remaining.
That lead was only for a brief moment, though.
On its next possession, Rochester responded with a score when senior quarterback Keeton Reiss found junior wide receiver Parker Gillespie for a 36-yard touchdown to tie the game – following a kick from senior Zoe Cormier – with 8:55 left.
The duo of Reiss and Gillespie proved to be a thorn in the Hearts’ side countless times throughout the afternoon.
Gillespie caught 12 passes for 273 yards and three touchdowns, catching touchdown passes from 25 and 63 yards to go along with the 36-yard score.
Rochester head coach Derek Leonard had high praise for his star receiver after the game.
“Parker is my little Hank Beatty,” Leonard said. “He’ll probably be our quarterback next year, so he’s a smart kid, and he had a little bit of an ankle issue, but to have that third quarter kind of being banged up, I was proud of him. ‘PG’ is our guy, and it showed today.”
Gillespie’s performance was needed, too, as the Rockets struggled to run the ball consistently against the Effingham defense.
Typically, Rochester rushes for 170 yards per game; Effingham held them to 125 rushing yards.
Senior Ian Lichtenberger had 10 carries for 76 yards to lead the team.
“That defensive line committed a lot to the run and to stop the run,” Leonard said. “Up front, we were not very good, and they were, and we got to be better because we have to have both rolling for us to be a successful team this year.
“As you can see, we’re a bigger team; our quarterback looks like an NFL fullback.”
Although Reiss may resemble a fullback, he threw the ball like Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen on Saturday.
The 250-pound Reiss completed 21-of-35 passes for 360 yards. He also ran for two touchdowns and 31 yards on 12 carries.
As for Reiss’ opposition, Pontious accounted for the Hearts’ only two scores, with his final one coming with just over one minute to go before halftime.
Pontious’ score tied the game at 14.
Much like the first score, though, it was only brief.
Following the Pontious run, the Rockets returned the favor, driving down the field and scoring with 7.5 seconds left before halftime when Reiss found junior Jack Swaney.
Luck, however, played a factor in the score, as the football bounced off of senior Anthony Marinelli’s hands and into the awaiting arms of Swaney, who was already in the endzone.
“That was the change of the game to a point, especially with them getting the ball at the half,” Leonard said.
Effingham head coach Brett Hefner added that that score, in particular, stung a little more.
“To punch that one in at the end of the first half was tough,” Hefner said. “We had them reeling a little bit until the very end of the first half.”
Effingham wouldn’t score again for the rest of the game, while Rochester reeled off 31-straight points en route to the victory.
The loss for the Hearts meant the end of the road for 23 seniors, too.
“I can’t say enough good about them,” Hefner said. “I can’t say enough good about the growth from Week 1 to now and how hard they play and compete and represent the school, the community, and our program.”
Effingham finishes the season 5-5 with a 4-2 record in the Apollo Conference.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.