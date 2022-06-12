Dennis Douthit felt humbled after finishing up this past baseball season as an umpire.
The Effingham native has been on the field for over the last 20 years, and all of his hard work finally came full circle as he earned an opportunity to umpire the Class 1A and 2A state baseball games at Dozer Park in Peoria. Douthitt was one of 12 umpires selected.
“It was pretty awesome. It was exciting and very humbling that I made it because I feel like a lot of umpires around the area are also very good,” Douthit said.
While the first game he umpired brought him a sense of joy, the second was twice as memorable. Douthit’s first game was Friday’s Class 2A semifinal between Moroa-Forsyth and Richmond-Burton; the second was Saturday’s Class 1A state championship between North Clay and Mt. Sterling (Brown County).
Douthit was the third-base umpire for Friday’s game and the first-base umpire for Saturday’s.
“That was quite the experience because I’ve umpired some games with North Clay because they’re from the area. They had a phenomenal two games,” Douthit said. “It was pretty neat being down on that ball field, and it was a humbling experience because I’ve worked hard to get where I’m at.”
Douthit first began his journey into umpiring in 2006.
Since then, Douthit said that he umpires numerous baseball and softball games throughout the area, with his schedule jam-packed from March until the middle of May, but to him, it’s all for the love of the game.
“I’ve always loved baseball. I started coaching in 1986, and I probably coached for 16 years between my boys and my daughter playing ball because I was always active in baseball, and baseball has always been one of my best loves,” Douthit said. “I’ve always wanted to be involved, and I was just as bad as anybody about getting on umpires.
“One day, when the boys were about 14 or 15 years old, this umpire was out there, and he wasn’t hustling; it was bothering me. So, I went up to him and was like, ‘ Hey, I think you should hustle and get in position,’ and he goes, ‘Well, if you think you can do any better, why don’t you try it,’ and I said to myself, ‘I think I will.’”
Douthit won’t take all the credit for his success, though.
Instead, he has several mentors who have helped him along the way.
“Rick Keller and Ryan Wyckoff have always been a big influence. They’ve taught me a lot, and they’ve both been to state; I’ve learned a lot from them,” Douthit said. “Another guy I umpire with a lot is Dave Feldhake, Bob Rhodes, and Dave Runyon. Rick and Ryan were probably my biggest contributors, and I learned a lot from them.”
Aside from umpiring, Douthit also is a manager at Kirby IGA in Effingham, where he said he has been for several years.
