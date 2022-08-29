Dave Feldhake couldn't help but brim with pride after hearing that he was the 2022 IHSA State Meet Honorary Referee for track and field.
That same attitude isn't anything new to anyone, though.
The Effingham native and St. Anthony graduate is always smiling, which is one of the main reasons he said it takes to become a good official.
"First of all, you got to love the sport. If you don't love it, track is a sport that you will not be very good at officiating; if you see me at a track meet and I don't have a smile on my face, then someone's in trouble," Feldhake said. "I enjoy being out there, but to be a good track official, you got to get your nose in the rulebook."
Feldhake started officiating track and field 46 years ago, with the 2022 season being his 46th as a starter. He said he coached at St. Anthony for 17 years until his son went into the seventh grade. From there, he stopped coaching and got licensed to officiate.
Feldhake has since been a starter at numerous meets, from junior high school to AAU meets.
He added that this award means a lot to him, especially after knowing it was a peer-voted award.
"It means a lot just from the standpoint that it's more recognition than anything, but it's recognition from your peers," Feldhake said. "This wasn't given to me by athletes or coaches, and I appreciate their opinions, but this is by people who were involved with officiating track and field and thought that I had done a good enough job. It was cool to put on a tie and a jacket and have people applaud whether they knew what was happening."
What many may not know, though, is that Feldhake was the second Effingham native to earn the honor; Bob Hout was the other. Hout won it in 2004. Overall, a total of 88 individuals have earned this honor over a span of 62 years.
"I know many of the guys who have received this award; some are no longer with us. I jokingly said that if you get the Honorary Referee Award, you're the oldest track official that hasn't won yet, but it's nice to be included in that group," Feldhake said. "When you look at that list, you don't see a lot of people from the downstate area on there, but as you get farther south, we do have some good track officials."
