After making it to the third round of the IHSA Class 4A Football playoffs last season, the Effingham Flaming Hearts will take Klosterman field with the opportunity to advance to the quarterfinals of the playoffs for the second year in a row after previously not doing so since 1987 when they take on Benton Saturday.
Both teams come in with with a 9-1 record while Effingham comes in with the edge in points per game, averaging 40.6 with Benton averaging 33.6. However, the strength of the Benton team has proven to be its defense, allowing only 83 total points this season for an average of 8.3.
However, it’s questionable whether Benton has faced an offense as dynamic as the Flaming Hearts. Nathan Shackelford proved that last weekend, passing for 189, rushing for 216 yards on 10 carries and three touchdown passes.
Shackelford has now combined for 36 touchdowns on the season and averages 64 rushing yards per game and 210 passing yards per game. You’d be hard pressed to find a more dynamic player in Class 4A.
While the Benton offense may have struggled last week in it’s narrow 8-7 win over Salem.
The game also revealed that Benton head coach Justin Groves is not afraid to take risks. After starting sophomore quarterback Keegan Glover was injured after taking a sack and had to sit a play out. After bringing in backup quarterback Peyton Bayless, Bayless pitched the ball to his running back who found his receiver for 25 yards down field to set up their touchdown.
He also opted to put the season on the line following the score, going for the two-point conversion and converting to pull out the 8-7 win.
A few things to watch for in this game will be the health of offensive lineman Ethan Huss, who was forced to sit out last week’s win over Breese Central with a nagging knee injury.
Logan Brown is also a player to watch for. While his ankle injury hasn’t required to miss any games, he’s been playing primarily on the defensive side until coach Brett Hefner is satisfied with what he sees in warm-ups to allow Brown to return to running back, where he would have to plant and shift off the ankle much more often.
The winner of Effingham vs Benton will likely take on the winner of (2) Columbia vs. Praire Central (10).
