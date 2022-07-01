The Suzette Brumleve Memorial Effingham Public Library is pleased to partner with volunteers from the Effingham Disc Golf Evangelists (EDGE) to offer an evening of free Disc Golf at the Community Park, Tuesday, July 26 from 6 to 7 p.m.
Disc Golf is growing in popularity and is especially popular among those over 50. However, you don’t have to be over 50 for this event, it’s for all ages.
The rules of the game are simple and it’s easy on the joints and muscles. It’s also inexpensive and promotes social connections. Disc golf is a flying disc sport (a.k.a. frisbee) in which players throw a disc at a target. It is played using rules that are similar to golf, where players throw a disc at a disc golf basket on a course that has either 9 or 18 holes.
To register for this free event, go online to effinghamlibrary.org or call 217-342-2464 Ext. 1.
For more information, contact Alexandra Estes, Evening Programming Coordinator alexandra@effinghamlibrary.org or call 217-342-2464 Ext. 416.
