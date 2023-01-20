The 2023 Effingham Knights of Columbus Council 665 Free Throw Shoot will be held on January 29 at the Enlow Center at St. Anthony High School.
Doors open at 2 p.m. for registration, with the contest starting at 2:15 p.m.
All youth, ages 9-14 (age as of January 1), may participate in the free throw shoot — but may only shoot in one council contest.
To make registration easier, participants may go to the link below and fill out the registration form, then either print it and bring to the event or email it to 665ofkc@gmail.com.
For any further questions, contact Greg Koester at (217) 821-7731 or at gkoester665@gmail.com.
