Geographically, it makes a lot of sense for Effingham Junior High School and Sacred Heart Grade School to play athletics — more specifically baseball — against one another.
Both schools are adjacent to each other across Henrietta Street in Effingham, but it had been over two decades since the Mustangs and Shamrocks met each other on the diamond.
Until Saturday.
Effingham hosted Sacred Heart at Effingham High School Baseball Field, with the Mustangs hanging onto a 6-5, come-from-behind victory.
“I think it’s great. We’re right here in the same city, so there’s no reason we shouldn’t play each other,” Effingham head coach Rod Wietop said. “They’ve got a really good ball team. Their kids did a good job; they put the ball in play, they got good pitchers, so it’s just fun.”
The Shamrocks opened the game by scoring the first four runs of the contest in the first two innings.
Sacred Heart pushed across two in the opening frame.
William Hecht started the rally for the Shamrocks with a double after a Jacob Warner groundout. Jude Traub then got intentionally walked before Daegan Mooney drew a walk, and Mason Karolewicz drove in a pair on a single that made it 2-0.
The single was Karolewicz’s only hit of the game.
Hecht and Traub led the team with two hits each.
Traub finished with three RBIs, two of which came in a two-run second inning for Sacred Heart.
Warner started that rally by drawing a walk. Hecht then followed that with a base hit before Traub drove both runners in with a double that made it 4-0.
From there, it looked like it might be an easy game for the Shamrocks, which entered the contest with a 1-3 record and struggled during the opening stages of the season.
However, those struggles eventually reared their ugly head, starting with the Mustangs answering the Sacred Heart two-run top of the second with a four-run frame in the bottom half of the inning.
Andrew Leonard, Caden Loew, and Westin Hayes drew walks for Effingham to start the frame before T.J. Raddatz laid down a bunt attempt, allowing the first run to score and all of the runners to reach their respective bases safely after Leonard beat the throw home.
Carter Brady then followed that with a single that drove in another run before Hayes scored on a passed ball to make it a one-run game, 4-3.
Effingham didn’t stop there, though.
After the passed ball, Carson Fox drew another walk for the Mustangs before Raddatz scored on a bases-loaded free pass by James Wendt to tie the game.
Overall, commanding the strike zone was difficult for Sacred Heart to do throughout the contest. The Shamrocks finished with 14 walks.
Assistant coach Luke Schuette, who spoke with the media after the game, said that the control problems come down to one area in particular.
“Confidence,” Schutte said. “It’s simple stuff, but a lot of it is strategy. You don’t want to paste fastballs down the middle; you have to keep them off-balance and in the rocking chair.”
All six Mustangs that ended up scoring drew a walk before tallying a run.
Effingham head coach Rod Weitop commended his team’s ability to chip away at the lead toward that, even though he added that his team isn’t necessarily used to it.
“Usually, we jump out, and they have to chase us, but today, it’s a little different. We fall behind, but nobody puts their head down,” Weitop said. “We start to chip away, and we believe in ourselves. We know we can do things with our legs. We know we’re a good bunting team, and our pitchers can come in and throw strikes; we have a deep pitching staff, so it was good to come in and not panic.”
