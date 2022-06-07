The first Paddle Battle pickleball tournament on the newly-renovated Sehy pickleball courts at Hendelmeyer Park was held June 4 and 5 with over 100 participants.

Several Effingham-area participants battled for top spots on the podium.

Rachel Mossman (Effingham) and her partner Carolyn Parker (Robinson) claimed the first-place medal in the women's doubles division, playing at a 4.5 level.

Dave Bloemer (Teutopolis) and Olivia Thoele (Teutopolis) took home the first-place medal in the mixed doubles division, playing at a 3.5 level.

Other area participants were successful in claiming second and third-place medals, too.

Overall, Matt Unkraut and his crew of dedicated helpers made the tournament's success possible. Comments from players were very positive about the Sehy courts and tournament. Participants were from Effingham and surrounding areas, such as Chicago, Marion, Carbondale, Decatur, Mattoon, Charleston, Robinson, and other cities.

Thank you to those who contributed donations and helped make the tournament a huge success.

Below are the results from each division:

MEN'S DOUBLES — ROUND ROBIN (LEVEL 3.0)

Gold: Greg Jones and Blaine Lambert

Silver: Tom Vetter and Jim Santangelo

Bronze: Tom Deters and Randy Meyer

MEN'S DOUBLES — ROUND ROBIN (LEVEL 3.5)

Gold: 'Dink Stink' Wilkinson and Jonathan Marion

Silver: Ivan Sanchez and Steve Janssen

Bronze: Steve Hull and Kevin Guinn

MIXED DOUBLES — MEDAL BRACKET (LEVEL 3.0)

Gold: Mary Davis and Greg Jones

Silver: Brianna Janssen Sanchez and Steve Janssen

Bronze: Patsy Mahaffey and Jim Santangelo

MIXED DOUBLES — MEDAL BRACKET (LEVEL 3.5)

Gold: Olivia Thoele and Dave Bloemer

Silver: 'Boobear' Childs and Doug Childs

Bronze: Brenda Bochtler and Mark Niebrugge

MIXED DOUBLES — MEDAL BRACKET (LEVEL 4.0)

Gold: Trina Eaton and Ivan Sanchez

Silver: Laura Allison and Joshua Sander

Bronze: Patsy Conley and Matt Unkraut

WOMEN'S DOUBLES — ROUND ROBIN (LEVEL 4.0)

Gold: Judy Tennant and Brenda Childers

Silver: Laura Allison and Vicki Stevens

Bronze: Joni Simms and Julie Heim

WOMEN'S DOUBLES — ROUND ROBIN (LEVEL 4.5)

Gold: Rachel Mossman and Carolyn Parker

Silver: Lynn Hanson and Ariane Buckley

Bronze: Tara Mata and Kat Smalley

WOMEN'S DOUBLES — ROUND ROBIN (LEVEL 3.0)

Gold: Martha Blankenship and Cindy Mitchell

Silver: Amanda Shepard and Kristin Hellemgarn

Bronze: Lisa Wortman and Claire Wortman

