The first Paddle Battle pickleball tournament on the newly-renovated Sehy pickleball courts at Hendelmeyer Park was held June 4 and 5 with over 100 participants.
Several Effingham-area participants battled for top spots on the podium.
Rachel Mossman (Effingham) and her partner Carolyn Parker (Robinson) claimed the first-place medal in the women's doubles division, playing at a 4.5 level.
Dave Bloemer (Teutopolis) and Olivia Thoele (Teutopolis) took home the first-place medal in the mixed doubles division, playing at a 3.5 level.
Other area participants were successful in claiming second and third-place medals, too.
Overall, Matt Unkraut and his crew of dedicated helpers made the tournament's success possible. Comments from players were very positive about the Sehy courts and tournament. Participants were from Effingham and surrounding areas, such as Chicago, Marion, Carbondale, Decatur, Mattoon, Charleston, Robinson, and other cities.
Thank you to those who contributed donations and helped make the tournament a huge success.
Below are the results from each division:
MEN'S DOUBLES — ROUND ROBIN (LEVEL 3.0)
Gold: Greg Jones and Blaine Lambert
Silver: Tom Vetter and Jim Santangelo
Bronze: Tom Deters and Randy Meyer
MEN'S DOUBLES — ROUND ROBIN (LEVEL 3.5)
Gold: 'Dink Stink' Wilkinson and Jonathan Marion
Silver: Ivan Sanchez and Steve Janssen
Bronze: Steve Hull and Kevin Guinn
MIXED DOUBLES — MEDAL BRACKET (LEVEL 3.0)
Gold: Mary Davis and Greg Jones
Silver: Brianna Janssen Sanchez and Steve Janssen
Bronze: Patsy Mahaffey and Jim Santangelo
MIXED DOUBLES — MEDAL BRACKET (LEVEL 3.5)
Gold: Olivia Thoele and Dave Bloemer
Silver: 'Boobear' Childs and Doug Childs
Bronze: Brenda Bochtler and Mark Niebrugge
MIXED DOUBLES — MEDAL BRACKET (LEVEL 4.0)
Gold: Trina Eaton and Ivan Sanchez
Silver: Laura Allison and Joshua Sander
Bronze: Patsy Conley and Matt Unkraut
WOMEN'S DOUBLES — ROUND ROBIN (LEVEL 4.0)
Gold: Judy Tennant and Brenda Childers
Silver: Laura Allison and Vicki Stevens
Bronze: Joni Simms and Julie Heim
WOMEN'S DOUBLES — ROUND ROBIN (LEVEL 4.5)
Gold: Rachel Mossman and Carolyn Parker
Silver: Lynn Hanson and Ariane Buckley
Bronze: Tara Mata and Kat Smalley
WOMEN'S DOUBLES — ROUND ROBIN (LEVEL 3.0)
Gold: Martha Blankenship and Cindy Mitchell
Silver: Amanda Shepard and Kristin Hellemgarn
Bronze: Lisa Wortman and Claire Wortman
