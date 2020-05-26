Contact Randy Reinhardt at (309) 820-3403. Follow him on Twitter: pg_reinhardt ©2020 the Herald & Review (Decatur, Ill.) Visit the Herald & Review (Decatur, Ill.) at www.herald-review.com. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

Contact Randy Reinhardt at (309) 820-3403. Follow him on Twitter: pg_reinhardt ©2020 the Herald & Review (Decatur, Ill.) Visit the Herald & Review (Decatur, Ill.) at www.herald-review.com. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.