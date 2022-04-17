Tiger Relays
Effingham finished first in girls’ events and second in boys’ events at the Tiger Relays Thursday.
The Hearts finished with 168 points in boys’ events and 158 points in girls’ events.
Neoga also competed in the meet. The boys finished with 45 points, while the girls finished with 56 points.
Here is how each local athlete fared in their respective events:
BOYS
100m – 4. Caden Walls, Effingham, 12.2; 7. Weldon Dunston, Effingham, 12.8; 10. Dontye Perry, Neoga, 13.4.
200m – 2. Dalton Fox, Effingham, 23.9; 4. Paci McClure, Neoga, 24.8; 5. Caden Walls, Effingham, 25.0; 10. Cam Hill, Neoga, 29.2; 12. Chase Osborn, Neoga, 34.6.
400m – 4. Sam Spicer, Effingham, 58.6; 5. Jacob Weaver, Effingham, 59.3; 8. Rylan Eaton, Neoga, 1:05.6; 10. Gavin Ray, Neoga, 1:09.8; 13. Chase Osborn, Neoga, 1:20.6.
800m – 3. Aaron Hill, Effingham, 2:32.5; 5. Payton Bushue, Effingham, 2:36.2; 7. Gavin Ray, Neoga, 2:40.9.
1600m – 1. Garrett Wagoner, Effingham, 5:02.2; 4. Aaron Hill, Effingham, 5:50.2.
3200m – 1. Garrett Wagoner, Effingham, 10:54.3
110m hurdles – 1. Logan Heil, Effingham, 16.8; 4. Dane Fearday, Neoga, 22.7.
300m hurdles – 3. Logan Heil, Effingham, 48.2; 4. Mitch Moran, Neoga, 48.8.
4x100m relay – 1. Effingham (A), 47.1; 3. Effingham (B), 49.0.
4x200m relay – 1. Effingham (A), 1:38.4; 3. Effingham (B), 1:44.6; 4. Neoga, 1:44.8.
4x400m relay – 4. Neoga, 4:35.3.
4x800m relay – 1. Effingham, 10:10.2.
Shot Put – 3. Charlie Ring, Effingham, 38-0; 5. Charles Garner, Neoga, 35-6; 6. Dane Fearday, Neoga, 34-4; 12. Carter Davis, Neoga, 27-7; 14. Kayne Haarman, Effingham, 26-9.
Discus – 3. Braden Sweeney, Effingham, 102-6; 7. Charlie Ring, Effingham, 77-6; 9. Carter Davis, Neoga, 75-3; 11. Charles Garner, Neoga, 62-0; 13. Chase Osborn, Neoga, 35-7.
High Jump – 3. Dontye Perry, Neoga, 5-10; 6. Andrew Lotz, Effingham, 5-2.
Pole Vault – 3. Dalton Fox, Effingham, 10-6; 4. Jacob Weaver, Effingham, 9-0; 5. Cam Hill, Neoga, 8-0.
Long Jump – 3. Dontye Perry, Neoga, 20-3.5; 4. Muhammad Freeman, Effingham 19-6; 10. Brayden Neece, Neoga, 16-5; 11. Paci McClure, Neoga, 15-6.5; 12. Gunnar Heil, Effingham 12-2.
Triple Jump – 4. Gavin Ray, Neoga, 33-0; 5. John Westendorf, Effingham, 31-2.
GIRLS
100m – 2. Madison Pierce, Effingham, 13.8; 6. Kyra Hazelton, Effingham, 14.5.
200m – 2. Madison Pierce, Effingham, 28.8; 5. Ella Monroe, Neoga, 34.5.
400m – 1. Kayleigh Koester, Effingham, 1:07.6; 4. Haddie Hill, Effingham, 1:12.5; 5. Atalie Osborn, Neoga, 1:17.1.
800m – 2. Morgan Springer, Effingham, 2:52.0; 5. Maggie Clark, Neoga, 3:03.3; 7. Maggie Rentfro, Neoga, 3:35.7; 8. Gracie Eaton, Effingham, 3:38.3.
1600m – 1. Jess Larsen, Effingham, 5:55.7; 2. Allison Miller, Effingham, 6:29.3; 4. Lexie Fletcher, Neoga, 6:59.7; 7. Megan Baker, Neoga, 8:22.2.
3200m – 1. Allison Miller, Effingham, 14:06.4; 2. Audrey Wagoner, Effingham, 14:25.9.
110m hurdles – 1. Taylor Greene, Effingham, 18.9; 3. Atalie Osborn, Neoga, 21.7.
300m hurdles – 1. Taylor Greene, Effingham, 1:00; 2. Myah Wright, Neoga, 1:13.2.
4x100m relay – 1. Effingham, 55.8.
4x200m relay – 1. Effingham, 1:57.3; 3. Neoga, 2:09.4.
4x400m relay – 1. Effingham, 4:43.5; 2. Neoga, 4:58.6.
4x800m relay – 1. Effingham, 11:50.2.
Shot Put – 1. Abigail Adams, Effingham, 27-3; 5(t). Katarina Waltz, Neoga, 22-6; 7. Atalie Osborn, Neoga, 22-0.
Discus – 2. Katie Zeigler, Effingham, 76-7; 3. Abigail Adams, Effingham, 71-6; 11. Cheyenne Smith, Neoga, 38-6.
High Jump – 1. Gracie Gresens, Neoga, 4-6; 3(t). Krista Phillips, Effingham, 4-4.
Long Jump – 2. Lexie Fletcher, Neoga, 14-1; 8. Megan Baker, Neoga, 10-6.
Sam Bennett Invite
Newton won the 12-team Girls Sam Bennett Invite at Robinson High School Friday.
The Lady Eagles finished with 129 points.
Teutopolis, Brownstown St. Elmo, Neoga, and Cumberland were the other local teams to compete. The Lady Shoes finished fifth with 52 1/2 points, the Bombers finished eighth with 25 points, the Indians finished ninth with 14 points, and the Lady Pirates finished 11th with four points.
Here is how each local athlete fared in their respective events:
100m – 1. Kaitlyn Vahling, Teutopolis, 12.5; 3. Laney Hemrich, Newton, 13.1; 6(t). Ella Neihls, Teutopolis, 13.6; 9(t). Abbagayl Howald, Neoga, 13.8; 14(t). Makayla McVicar, Newton, 14.0; 18. Gracie Gresens, Neoga, 14.2; 19. Brielle Aaron, Cumberland, 14.5; 20. Laney Baldrige, BSE, 14.7.
200m – 1. Kaitlyn Vahling, Teutopolis, 26.0; 9. Elley Bennett, Newton, 28.6; 10. Sydney Kinder, Newton, 28.7; 11. Laney Baldrige, BSE, 29.4; 15. Brielle Aaron, Cumberland, 30.9; 16. Piper Gentry, Neoga, 42.8.
400m – 1. Laney Hemrich, Newton, 1:02.9; 3. Cordelia Lytle, BSE, 1:04.4; 6. Makayla McVicar, Newton, 1:06.9; 11. Addison Mast, Neoga, 1:11.2.
800m – 3. Rylea Borgic, Newton, 2:34.4; 7. Karasyn Martin, Newton, 2:46.8; 13. Maggie Clark, Neoga, 3:04.2; 14. Kyleigh Ward, BSE, 3:06.0.
1600m – 7. Natalie Kistner, Newton, 6:20.8; 11. Ani Edwards, Cumberland, 6:46.5; 12. Lexie Fletcher, Neoga, 6:59.8; 13. Hadley Zumbahlen, Newton, 7:05.4; 14. Megan Baker, Neoga, 8:39.0.
3200m – 8. Ani Edwards, Cumberland, 14:39.5; 11. Kaitlyn Olmstead, Newton, 16:28.1; 12. Paige Klingler, Newton, 17:08.9.
100m hurdles – 2. Rylea Borgic, Newton, 17.5; 4. Alexis Hetzer, Newton, 18.0; 7. Katie Berner, BSE, 18.8; 8(t). Ellie Miller, CHBC, 19.3; 12. Jaydin Huddlestun, BSE, 20.6; 13. Saebra Curl, CHBC, 21.0; 14. Atalie Osborn, Neoga, 21.3; 15. Shannon Cooper, Teutopolis, 24.9.
300m hurdles – 1. Rylea Borgic, Newton, 48.5; 4. Alexis Hetzer, Newton, 52.3; 5. Katie Berner, BSE, 53.9; 7. Ellie Miller, CHBC, 56.8; 10. Myah Wright, Neoga, 1:08.8; 11. Saebra Curl, CHBC, 1:09.3.
4x100m relay – 1. Newton, 53.5; 7. BSE, 57.7; 8. Teutopolis, 58.0.
4x200m relay – 2. Newton, 1:56.3; 4. Teutopolis, 1:57.9; 8. Neoga, 2:13.
4x400m relay – 1. Newton, 4:24.4; 6. BSE, 4:52.7; 7. Neoga, 4:54.3.
4x800m relay – 3. Newton, 11:04.4; 5. Neoga, 12:07.4.
Shot Put – 1. Amber Russell, Newton, 33-10.5; 2. Haylee Campbell, Neoga, 31-9; 6. Brooke Schafer, Newton, 30-6; 8. Kyliegh Wallace, CHBC, 29-6; 9. Sydney Stine, BSE, 29-2; 12. Leah Stone, Teutopolis, 27-2; 16. Cheyenne Smith, Neoga, 25-3.25; 18. Atalie Osborn, Neoga, 23-11.5; 22. Molli Jones, Cumberland, 22-7.5.
Discus – 2. Amber Russell, Newton, 100-3; 3. Sydney Stine, BSE, 95-10.5; 7. Kyliegh Wallace, CHBC, 91-1; 8. Ani Edwards, Cumberland, 82-2.5; 9. Brooke Schafer, Newton, 81-4; 13. Leah Stone, Teutopolis, 69-5; 20. Mollie Jones, Cumberland, 21-11.5; 21. Cheyenne Smith, Neoga, 41-7.5.
High Jump – 1. Addie McWhorter, BSE, 4-10; 2. Jada Buehnerkemper, Teutopolis, 4-10; 3. Gracie Smithenry, Newton, 4-10; 4. Gracie Gresens, Neoga, 4-8; 7. Ellie Miller, CHBC, 4-6; 8. Isabelle Heuerman, Teutopolis, 4-6; 15. Ella Radke, Newton, 4-2.
Pole Vault – 1. Isabelle Hemmen, Teutopolis, 11-0; 5(t). Elley Bennett, Newton, 8-6; 5(t). Karasyn Martin, Newton, 8-6.
Long Jump – 2. Addyson O’Dell, Newton, 14-8; 4. Brielle Aaron, Cumberland, 14-1.5; 5. Sydney Kinder, Newton, 13-11.75; 7. Ella Neihls, Teutopolis, 13-8; 9. Lexie Fletcher, Neoga, 13-5.5; 11. Kaela Neihls, Teutopolis, 13-3; 14. Ellie Miller, CHBC, 12-9.75; 18. Saebra Curl, CHBC, 10-10; 20. Megan Baker, Neoga, 10-4.5.
Triple Jump – 2. Alexis Hetzer, Newton, 33-2.25; 3. Kaela Neihls, Teutopolis, 32-0.5; 4. Ella Neihls, Teutopolis, 30-5.25; 7. Brooke Schafer, Newton, 29-5.
Monticello Invite
Cumberland finished 17th at the Boys Monticello Invite Thursday.
The Pirates finished with 4 1/2 points.
Here is how each Cumberland athlete fared in their respective events:
100m – 10. Galen Martinez, 12.18; 40. Lynn Clough, 13.85.
400m – 15. Cooper Yocum, 58.18; 19. Austin Finn, 58.49.
800m – 17. Wiley Peters, 2:23.43; 25. Riley Morgan, 2:27.24.
1600m – 30. Duane Willenborg, 6:59.90; 31. Damon Ryan, 7:08.40.
3200m – 12. Riley Morgan, 12:19.31.
4x100m relay – 13. Cumberland, 49.22.
Shot Put – 37. Lynn Clough, 9.25m; 42. Ethan Darling, 7.67m.
Discus – 41. Matthew Redfern, 20.99m; 42. Hunter Kemper, 20.13m.
Pole Vault – 8. Kelby Bierman, 2.89; Cooper Yocum, 2.43m.
Long Jump – 5. Galen Martinez, 5.63m.
