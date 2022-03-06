The Effingham girls’ basketball team and wrestling team announced their special awards from the season on Friday.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

For girls’ basketball, the special awards winners are below:

— Rebound Leader – Meredith Schaefer (165 rebounds)

— Assist Leader – Sawyer Althoff (125 assists)

— Steals Leader – Ella Niebrugge (86 steals)

— Blocks Leader – Meredith Schaefer (15 blocks)

— Highest FT% – Madison Mapes (69%)

— 3 Point Field Goals – Meredith Schaefer (68 3-point field goals)

— Captains – Sawyer Althoff, Madison Mapes, Ella Niebrugge

— Heart of the Team Award – Sawyer Althoff

— Best Defensive Player – Sawyer Althoff

— Most Improved – Madison Mapes

— Hustle Award – Sawyer Althoff and Ella Niebrugge

— Max Wolfe Sportsmanship Award – Meredith Schaefer

— Most Valuable Player – Meredith Schaefer

— Miss Basketball Award – Sawyer Althoff

WRESTLING

For wrestling, the special awards winners are below:

— Most Valuable Wrestler – Jon Perry

— Most Improved Wrestler – Robert Reardon

— Most Valuable Offensive Wrestler – Robert Reardon

— Most Valuable Defensive Wrestler – Jon Perry

— Rookie Award – Kaiden Stewart and Saul Ellis

— Heart Award – Robert Reardon

