The Effingham girls’ basketball team and wrestling team announced their special awards from the season on Friday.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
For girls’ basketball, the special awards winners are below:
— Rebound Leader – Meredith Schaefer (165 rebounds)
— Assist Leader – Sawyer Althoff (125 assists)
— Steals Leader – Ella Niebrugge (86 steals)
— Blocks Leader – Meredith Schaefer (15 blocks)
— Highest FT% – Madison Mapes (69%)
— 3 Point Field Goals – Meredith Schaefer (68 3-point field goals)
— Captains – Sawyer Althoff, Madison Mapes, Ella Niebrugge
— Heart of the Team Award – Sawyer Althoff
— Best Defensive Player – Sawyer Althoff
— Most Improved – Madison Mapes
— Hustle Award – Sawyer Althoff and Ella Niebrugge
— Max Wolfe Sportsmanship Award – Meredith Schaefer
— Most Valuable Player – Meredith Schaefer
— Miss Basketball Award – Sawyer Althoff
WRESTLING
For wrestling, the special awards winners are below:
— Most Valuable Wrestler – Jon Perry
— Most Improved Wrestler – Robert Reardon
— Most Valuable Offensive Wrestler – Robert Reardon
— Most Valuable Defensive Wrestler – Jon Perry
— Rookie Award – Kaiden Stewart and Saul Ellis
— Heart Award – Robert Reardon
