The last time Effingham faced Mattoon’s Raven Morrison, just two weeks ago, the Hearts managed only one hit against the senior pitcher.
It got marginally better as Morrison allowed four hits and a walk while striking out eight, in a 7-1 complete game victory during their IHSA Class 3A regional semifinal game at the Roundhouse in Mattoon on Wednesday afternoon. Effingham finished its season 15-11.
“She was solid and always has good control,” Effingham varsity coach Jerry Trigg said. “She walked very few. She’s tough to hit, keeps the ball down and moves it around.”
Morrison and the Green Wave travelled to Effingham on May 15, where she allowed one hit through 4 1/3 innings in a 10-0 victory.
The Green Wave jumped out early on Heart’s senior pitcher Jaidi Davis in the first inning as Eva Longcor doubled in Delainey Bryant and Xylia Greeson giving Mattoon an early 2-0 lead.
Mattoon batters put up eight hits and garnered six walks against Davis, who pitched six innings for the Hearts.
Effingham’s sole run came in the top of the fourth when Davis scored on a passed ball after singling and stealing third.
“We had our hitters up where we wanted them to be in the lineup, but we just couldn’t keep it going,” Trigg said.
Trigg complimented Davis on her steal of third base which helped her score.
“She’s an excellent baserunner and our leading hitter all year,” he said. “Jaidi tried to get us going there and we couldn’t.”
Trigg wanted his hitters to be more aggressive against Morrison.
“I thought we could have been a little more aggressive early in the count and not letting her get ahead,” Trigg said.
Trigg said the coaching staff told the team to stay ahead in the count, and not let Morrison get ahead.
“Then she starts nibbling and she gets really tough then. You really have to be aggressive,” he said.
The potent top of the order for Mattoon struck again in the bottom of the fifth as the Green Wave scored four runs on a two-run double by Emma Longcor and a two-run single by Tinley Risinger.
Delainey Bryant and Emma Longcor both went 2-for-3, with Bryany scoring three times and Longcor once. Morrison and Ivie Edwards each went 1-for-4, while Xylia Greeson went 1-for-2.
Morrison retired 10 of the next 11 Effingham batters, a double by senior Jaci Boatman, who went 2-for-3. Grace Bushur had the first hit for Effingham with a double in the top of the third.
Effingham graduates four seniors.
Davis, a four-year starter, will be going to Parkland to play softball next year, Trigg said and said she was a great leader.
Taylor Armstrong will be attending Milliken to play basketball. Trigg said she was a solid hitter all year and drove in a lot of big runs.
Emm Hardiek will also be attending Parkland to play softball. Trigg said he’s going to miss her at-bats as she led the team in home runs and RBI.
Jaci Boatman will be going to Milliken as well to play volleyball. He said she’s done everything he’s asked of her and proud of her effort.
Trigg said he addressed the underclassmen to pick up where they’re leaving off.
“Senior leadership is so important,” he said. “We told them what they needed to work on for next year and part of that was to be a leader, a better ballplayer, and better teammate.”
