The first half and second half were polar opposites for Effingham on Saturday against Mt. Zion.
The Hearts went from trailing by two at the break to falling by double-figures in their 68-49 loss to the Braves at Effingham High School.
Effingham led 14-12 at the end of the first quarter before falling behind 26-24 at the break.
In the first quarter, Garrett Wolfe pushed the Hearts (10-21, 1-11 Apollo) ahead by four, 8-4, after hitting a 3-pointer, before Jack Driscoll responded with a long-range try himself that cut the deficit to one, 8-7.
Jett Volpi then made a layup to make it 10-7 before Mt. Zion went on a 5-0 run to take a 12-10 advantage with 2:35 left in the quarter.
Effingham then ended the period with layups from Brayden Pals and Volpi before starting the second with the first two points after Ethan Ritz made a backdoor cut and converted a layup off a Volpi pass that made it 16-12.
Those two points would be the final points until the 3:49-mark, though, as the Braves went on a 10-0 run to take a 22-16 lead before a Wolfe layup ended the drought.
Effingham, however, continued to fight, eventually tying the game at 24 with 1:12 left after a Wolfe layup, before Carson Cuddy made the halftime score on a layup with 36 seconds left.
The Hearts wound up never getting much closer than that, as Mt. Zion went on to outscore Effingham 42-25 in the second half en route to the win.
SCORING LEADERS
Volpi led the game with 17 points, while Wolfe had eight, Pals had seven, Ritz had six, Andrew Splechter and Dalton Fox had four, and Armando Estrada had three.
HONORING SENIORS
Effingham honored its senior cheerleaders, dancers, and boys’ basketball players beforehand.
Volpi, Ritz, Fox, and Pals are the four seniors on the roster.
“They’re kids that have been around for four years. They were freshmen when I came in as a coach, and they’ve worked hard for me for four years,” head coach Obie Farmer said. “They show up every day, they put their hard hat on, and they’re ready to do work. There’s not enough you can say about that. I’ll never be able to repay them for all the work they’ve done for our program.
