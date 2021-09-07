Effingham varsity soccer coach Weston Peno took a number of positives from the Hearts’ 8-0 loss to Mattoon Tuesday afternoon.
“We’re not a massive scoring team, but I came out with a defensive mind,” Peno said. “You gotta break it down in terms of the second half. They went 25 minutes goalless, especially with an offense like that. In my opinion and my team, that’s a big win for us.”
Mattoon scored five minutes into the game with a goal from Evan Chaney.
However, the Green Wave wouldn’t score again for 20 minutes, as Effingham’s defense continually denied the Green Wave quality opportunities.
That stretch of quality played ended just before the half, though, when the officials awarded Mattoon a penalty kick to Quentin Wright at 26 minutes.
Wright netted the kick past Hearts’ goalie Brandon Duncan for a 2-0 lead, while 90 seconds later, Mattoon’s Miles Clapp would body the ball into the net from the goal line, giving them a 3-0 halftime lead.
“That was one of the things we talked about as a team,” Peno said. “We kept our defense back. We defended low. We did this because Mattoon moves the ball impeccably well, and we know they have good strikers. We had to make them earn every single one. I feel like we did just that in the beginning.
“That’s not to say that we didn’t get gassed near the end of that first and second half. We then gave up positioning, and that’s where a team like that capitalizes.”
Capitalizing was what Peno worried about and what Mattoon did once the second half came around. The Green Wave scored five goals in the last 16 minutes of play, capped by a one-timer by Evan Chaney at 37:36 on a crossing pass and then a scorcher by Jared Ruiz that Duncan couldn’t handle at 28:20.
As for Effingham, their opportunities were few and far between, but the Hearts nearly created one when Gerard Herrara took a long outlet pass from teammate Jackson Doedtman, marched 30 yards, and rocketed a shot on Mattoon goalie Jordan Haugh with 17 minutes to play. Haugh, though, deflected the shot to keep the shutout intact.
“One thing we push with having a low defense is to have nice long clears,” Peno said. “We have Gerard up top. Gerard is a phenomenal football player. He can move the ball just as well as anyone. I knew if I could get him an opportunity, we were going to have looks on goal. The only regret I have about that is I wish we had someone following up so we could have capitalized on (that).”
Despite the score, Peno said his goalie had an outstanding game, considering the number of shots on goal he stopped.
“I have to brag about our goalie,” he said. “He saved the most phenomenal ones. I haven’t seen him play such a good game in the years I’ve had him. Today was one of his best showings in goal.”
Peno also credited his defense, which kept the Mattoon offense out on the wings by controlling the midfield.
“With that being said, my whole team defensively played well, including Sam Spicer, who helped control that center area and move the ball up to Aidan Hanks and Xander Marler playing in the middle like a reverse sweep,” he said. “With those guys, playing in unison, we had a strong center which helped. If it weren’t for those guys and their communication, we wouldn’t have been where we were today.”
Effingham drops to 1-4 and 0-1 in the Apollo Conference, while the Green Wave moves to 5-1 and 1-0 in the conference.
The Hearts return to the pitch on Wednesday when they travel to Mt. Vernon.
