JOLIET — Curran McNeely didn’t sugarcoat it.
“Give credit where credit’s due,” said McNeely on Grayslake (Central) hurler Will Schufreider. “He was in the zone with all three pitches, forced our hand and worked a little more off that changeup than we thought he would. The reports we had on him held true.
“It was just one of those days at the ballpark.”
Schufreider had the Effingham offense fooled all afternoon in the Class 3A State Semifinals at Duly Health and Care Field in Joliet.
The senior allowed one hit, one run and two walks to six strikeouts for the Rams in their 9-1 win over the Flaming Hearts.
“He mixed his pitches well,” Effingham senior Quest Hull said. “His changeup was sharp and moved the same as a fastball until the very end.”
The Hearts didn’t collect their first hit of the game until the sixth inning when Kaden Koeberlein hit a single that scored junior Kaiden Nichols, who reached first base on a walk and then advanced to second after senior Jack Harper grounded out.
Colton Webb and junior Spencer Fox had the other two hits for Effingham, both coming in the seventh. Webb led off the frame with a single before Fox laced a double.
That was all the offense that the Hearts ended up mustering in the game.
But even with the struggles offensively, McNeely still hopes his group is embracing the opportunity.
“It’s not about me; it’s about all these guys sitting to my right and left and all the guys up here with us right now,” McNeely said. “It’s a testament to how hard these guys have worked for me over the last three to four years. They continue to show up; we’ve had that up and down season a little bit and, for us, it’s not over.”
McNeely added that this game should have been an eye-opener for his group, especially with one more guaranteed contest to come.
“It opens their eye a little bit to the style of baseball you’re going to see once you get here,” McNeely said. “They’re a good quality team.”
Nichols lasted three innings against the Rams. He allowed three hits, three runs and three walks to one strikeout.
“He struggled early,” McNeely said. “You keep going back to those innings where they scored and he gave up too many free runners early in the inning and you can’t do that in a game like this, especially against a team like that. We knew they put a lot of balls in play; they gave good quality at-bats. They were going to be hard outs in the box and when you give those guys and teams like that a couple of free baserunners, it amplifies everything else.”
Myles Maxedon added that Nichols wasn’t throwing any differently than he had during his recent stretch, which included gems in the regional and sectional championships.
The senior catcher continued by saying that Nichols’ pitches “were moving.”
The Rams’ bats, unfortunately, were catching up.
“He threw the game he’s been throwing. Pitches were moving; the slider was working most of the time; he just got into a couple of jams and missed with the fastball here and there,” Maxedon said. “You get into a bad count and now the hitter is 2-0 and now you got to give him a pitch to hit and whenever we gave him that, they capitalized, made some hard contact and made some stuff happen.”
Effingham will now play Sycamore in the third-place game today at 9 a.m.
The Spartans fell to LaGrange Park (Nazareth Academy), 3-0, in the second semifinal following the Hearts’ game.
“It’s awesome,” said Maxedon on playing one more game with his teammates. “We’ve been playing with each other since we were eight years old and knowing that we have one more is saddening, but at the same time, we remember that we got this far.”
McNeely, too, will also remember this journey.
“Born and raised in Effingham, graduating and going through the baseball program myself, it’s a proud moment for me and everyone else,” McNeely said. “It’s been a long time since we’ve had a baseball program get to this stage of the game.”
As for Grayslake (Central), it will play the Roadrunners at 11:30 a.m. for the state championship.
“Usually, we’re licking wounds from a Friday loss. It hasn’t quite resonated yet and we’ll talk about it on the bus ride back eventually,” Rams’ head coach Troy Whalen said. “We’ll be one of two teams competing for a state title.”
