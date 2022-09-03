Within the Apollo Conference, no team has had a more challenging first two weeks than Effingham.
In Week 1, the Hearts fell to Decatur St. Teresa, the No. 2-ranked team in Class 2A, according to the Associated Press. Then, in Week 2, Effingham (0-2, 0-1 Apollo Conference) traveled to Apollo Conference rival Mahomet-Seymour (2-0, 1-0 Apollo Conference), the current No. 3-ranked team in Class 5A, according to the same outlet.
Both weeks may have seen two completely different styles of football, but both weeks also ended the same, as the Hearts walked off Frank Dutton Field with a 35-14 loss to the Bulldogs.
"We still have a lot of things to clean up offensively," Effingham head coach Brett Hefner said. "We had more busted assignments tonight for a Week 2 than we should have."
Valiant Walsh and Quenton Rogers caused most of the headaches for Effingham the entire night.
Walsh caught five passes for 126 yards, which included a 51-yard touchdown and a 55-yard score.
But while Walsh was indeed valiant on this night, Rogers was better.
Rogers caught seven passes for 143 yards, highlighted by a 62-yard touchdown with 8:22 left in the game.
While those numbers were staggering, Hefner said after the game that he was happy with where his team was heading, especially on the defensive side of the football.
The Hearts finished the game with 10 tackles for loss and seven sacks. They also had two blocked punts, both by senior Chris Hemwall.
The first blocked punt came after Mahomet's first drive of the game, ultimately ending with the Hearts taking possession at the 41-yard line.
Nothing came of the drive, though, as Effingham punted for the second-straight time before the Bulldogs responded with a 12-play drive that ended with Rogers' first touchdown.
Then, after the Hearts turned the football over on downs on their next possession, Mahomet would score again after a five-play drive ended with Walsh's first score.
Overall, Effingham could never get anything going throughout the first half, as the Hearts punted four times and fumbled once to go along with the turnover on downs.
However, once the second half started, there was a slight glimmer of hope.
Effingham scored on its first offensive possession of the second half when Weldon Dunston punched the football in from 12 yards out to make it a 28-7 game at the time.
"It was nice to finish one," Hefner said. "We're not explosive enough to throw downs away, so we need to do better finishing drives."
Dunston finished with 29 yards on 15 carries.
The sophomore running back did not finish the contest, though, due to an injury that he sustained in the second half. There was no further information available at press time.
Dunston now joins fellow backfield mate John Westendorf on the injured list. Westendorf got hurt in Week 1 against Decatur St. Teresa and did not play against Mahomet-Seymour in Week 2. Like Dunston, there was no further information on Westendorf at press time.
Westendorf being out surely changed the game plan to some degree, too.
Senior quarterback Tanner Pontious still managed to get through it, though, throwing for 110 yards, culminating with his first touchdown pass with 31 seconds remaining in the game after his pass tipped off a Hearts' receiver and a Bulldogs' defender and into the arms of Jacob Weaver in the end zone. That score made the 35-14 final.
UP NEXT
Effingham returns to Klosterman Field at Washington Savings Bank Stadium in Week 3 against Charleston at 7 p.m. That game is Military Appreciation Night.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.