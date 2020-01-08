The Effingham Hearts boys basketball team lost to conference opponent Mahomet-Seymour 71-67 on Tuesday.
The Bulldogs outscored the Hearts in the first quarter by just five points at 18-13. However, Effingham held the Bulldogs to just 14 points in the second quarter, scoring 19 of their own.
Mahomet-Seymour ran away with the second half as they dropped in 21 points to Effingham’s 19 points in the third quarter. The scoring was close even to the end of the contest as Mahomet-Seymour scored just 18 points in the fourth quarter while Effingham knocked down 16 points.
Effingham’s Nate Thompson emerged as the Hearts’ top scorer on the night with 21 points. Drew Thompson added 18 points, and Parker Wolfe had 14.
Also scoring for the Hearts were Jacob Stoneburner with 10 points and Tate Niebrugge with four.
Nate Thompson shot 60 percent from the 3-point line, knocking in three 3-point shots of eight taken. Drew Thompson also put in three 3-pointers for the Hearts.
Both Wolfe and Drew Thompson had a perfect night at the free throw line, with Wolfe going 6-6 and Drew Thompson 5-5.
Nate Thompson was also the Hearts’ top rebounder with 12 total. Wolfe led in assists with six and steals with five on the night.
Effingham is now 9-6 and will host Apollo Conference opponent Mt. Zion on Friday, Jan. 10.
