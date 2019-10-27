The Effingham Flaming Hearts drew a No. 3 seed in the IHSA Class 4A Football Playoffs Saturday and will host Breese Central Saturday at 2 p.m.
Breese Central enters as a No. 14 seed with a 5-4 record out of the Cahokia Football Conference. Breese Central and Effingham shared two teams on their schedule; a 14-11 loss to Freeburg, which the Hearts beat 42-20 in the last week of the regular season. The Cougars also lost to Breese Mater Dei 35-14.
In Class 1A, the Cumberland Pirates get a rematch with the Fisher Bunnies after falling to Fisher after falling to the Bunnies in the first round of the playoffs a season ago. The Pirates enter as a No. 9 seed with the Bunnies hop in as a No. 8 seed.
As for the Newton Eagles in Class 3A, enter as a No. 16 seed with a record of 5-4, while Beardstown enters as a No. 1 seed with a record of 9-0 and is tied for the No. 3 team in Class 3A.
Tennis
St. Anthony’s Emilee Mossman was defeated in the championship quarterfinals at the state finals Saturday.
Singles
No. 1 – Emilee Mossman, ST ANTHONY HIGH SCHOOL def. K Feldman, HIGHLAND HIGH SCHOOL, 6-0, 6-0, -;
No. 1 – Emilee Mossman, ST ANTHONY HIGH SCHOOL def. Nicole Szidik, MARION HIGH SCHOOL, 6-1, 6-1, -;
No. 1 – Emilee Mossman, ST ANTHONY HIGH SCHOOL def. Cassandra Lee, TIMOTHY CHRISTIAN HIGH SCHOOL, 6-1, 6-3, -;
No. 1 – Emma Davis, PROVIDENCE CATHOLIC HIGH SCHOOL def. Emilee Mossman, ST ANTHONY HIGH SCHOOL, 6-4, 7-6, -;
No. 1 – Emilee Mossman, ST ANTHONY HIGH SCHOOL def. Savannah Webb, RICHMOND-BURTON HIGH SCHOOL, 6-1, 6-0, -;
No. 1 – Daniella Nenadovich, BENET ACADEMY def. Emilee Mossman, ST ANTHONY HIGH SCHOOL, 6-1, 6-3, -;
Diana Mossman fell in the same round to Emma Baker. Baker went on to place second.
In doubles, Allison Brumleve and Macy Probst of Teutopolis fell in the quarterfinals to Isabella Kellemeier and Emilee Pak of Chicago (University) 2-6, 6-4, 3-6.
Allison Kowalke and Averee Greene of St. Anthony fell in the same round to Alyssa Batcheler and Alice Mihas of Chicago (Latin) 6-2, 6-3.
No. 1 – Averee Greene – Allison Kowalke, ST ANTHONY HIGH SCHOOL def. Abigail Ley – Olivia Ley, QUINCY NOTRE DAME HIGH SCHOOL, 6-3, 6-2, -;
No. 1 – Averee Greene – Allison Kowalke, ST ANTHONY HIGH SCHOOL def. Maggie Kraft – Brooke Martin, UNIVERSITY HIGH SCHOOL, 6-3, 6-2, -;
No. 1 – Averee Greene – Allison Kowalke, ST ANTHONY HIGH SCHOOL def. Angela Mathew – Rachel Zilligen, BENET ACADEMY, 6-2, 6-0, -;
No. 1 – Alice Mihas – Alyssa Batcheler, THE LATIN SCHOOL OF CHICAGO def. Averee Greene – Allison Kowalke, ST ANTHONY HIGH SCHOOL, 6-2, 6-3, -;
No. 1 – Averee Greene – Allison Kowalke, ST ANTHONY HIGH SCHOOL def. Maggie Kraft – Brooke Martin, UNIVERSITY HIGH SCHOOL, 4-6, 6-2, 10-6;
No. 1 – Alli Brumleve – Macy Probst, TEUTOPOLIS HIGH SCHOOL def. Averee Greene – Allison Kowalke, ST ANTHONY HIGH SCHOOL, 6-3, 6-2, -;
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.