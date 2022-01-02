EFFINGHAM/TEUTOPOLIS CHRISTMAS CLASSIC - DAY ONE
Game 8: Effingham 50, Dixon 47
Three Effingham players reached double-figures in scoring in its win over Dixon on the first day of the Effingham/Teutopolis Christmas Classic Tuesday.
Garrett Wolfe led the team with 16 points on 7-of-16 shooting, while Brayden Pals had 13 points and nine rebounds, and Ethan Ritz pitched in with 10 points of his own.
As for the rest of the team, Armando Estrada had six points, Jett Volpi and Andrew Splechter had two points, and Dalton Fox had one point.
Meanwhile, for Dixon, Jacob Gaither led the team with 16 points. He shot 4-of-8 from the floor.
Game 7: Teutopolis 62, Lutheran North (Mo.) 35
Brendan Niebrugge led Teutopolis to a victory over Lutheran North on the first day of the Effingham/Teutopolis Christmas Classic.
Niebrugge scored 19 points on 7-of-12 shooting in the Wooden Shoes (9-2) 62-35 victory, while Caleb Siemer notched a double-double, with 10 points and 12 rebounds.
As for the rest of the team, Dylan Pruemer and James Niebrugge scored eight points, Mitch Althoff and Logan Roepke had six, Mitch Koester had three, and Derek Konkel had two.
Meanwhile, for Lutheran North, Jacinth Prude had 11 points on 5-of-12 shooting to lead the team.
Game 6: Brooks 79, Belvidere 40
Five players scored in double-figures for Brooks in its 79-40 win over Belvidere on the first day of the Effingham/Teutopolis Christmas Classic.
Jerrett Moore led the team with 19 points on 9-of-18 shooting, while Oltimi Taiwo had 13 points, Anthony Vaval, 12, and Kendall Larry and Joaquin Cassell, 10.
Meanwhile, for Belvidere, Isaiah Dodson led the team with 10 points. He was the lone player to score double-figures in the contest.
Game 4: Oak Lawn 80, Horizon SW 17
Oak Lawn blew by Horizon SW on the first day of the Effingham/Teutopolis Christmas Classic.
Davion Lawrence scored 11 points and Ayham Salah added 10 to pace the team to an 80-17 victory.
There were no Horizon SW players to reach double-figures in scoring.
Game 2: Knoxville 48, Mattoon 39
David Hise led Knoxville to a 48-39 win over Mattoon on the first day of the Effingham/Teutopolis Christmas Classic.
Hise scored 22 points on 8-of-12 shooting and grabbed eight rebounds in the victory, while Braden Downs scored 11 points on 5-of-6 shooting and gobbled eight boards, too.
Meanwhile, for Mattoon, Cooper Bergstro had 13 points on 4-of-17 shooting.
Game 1: Lincoln-Way East 53, Pleasant Plains 43
Lincoln-Way East rolled past Pleasant Plains on the first day of the Effingham/Teutopolis Christmas Classic.
Tylon Toliver led the Griffins with 21 points on 9-of-13 shooting in a 53-43 victory.
Kyle Olagbegi added 16 points and 11 rebounds, too.
Meanwhile, for Plains, Zach Powell led the team with 19 points on 5-13 shooting while bringing down 10 rebounds, too.
