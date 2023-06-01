CENTRALIA — Curran McNeely did his patented “Griddy” dance in front of a hound of happy Effingham players.
The head coach for the Flaming Hearts breaks out the viral dance following victories.
This win was that much sweeter, though. Effingham just defeated Troy (Triad), 9-2, to advance to the Class 3A Centralia Sectional Finals.
“We’re playing our best baseball right now and it’s the time you want to be playing your best ball,” McNeely said.
The win over the Knights avenged a loss to the same team earlier in the year, too.
The Hearts lost to Troy (Triad), 4-0, on April 25.
“We knew what we were dealing with there,” Effingham pitcher Josh McDevitt said. “Their whole lineup is solid; one of the best lineups we’ve faced all year and they got the best of me earlier this year. I feel like I couldn’t get anything past them, but we knew what we had to do. We knew we had to keep them off-balance and luckily, we got them today.”
The Flaming Hearts got off to a blistering hot start, scoring seven runs in the opening inning against the top-seeded Knights.
“That was huge,” McDevitt said. “Pitching with run support is a lot of fun; it makes it way easier, so putting up seven in the first set the mood for the whole game and let me go out there and do my thing and it was a really good team win.”
Jack Harper started the frame with a double. Kaden Koeberlein then drew a walk and Camden Raddatz hit a single to load the bases.
Quest Hull then nearly unloaded the bases but settled for a double instead that plated two.
“I knew his offspeed was good, but I got a fastball I could handle and I got it,” Hull said.
Myles Maxedon then followed the Hull double with a walk before Colton Webb drew a bases-loaded free pass to make it 3-0.
Spencer Fox then plated two more runs two batters later that made it 5-0 and Harper was intentionally walked before Webb and Fox scored after Koeberlein reached on an error.
Raddatz then grounded out to end the inning, but that was all the support that McDevitt needed on this night.
McDevitt finished the game allowing one hit and two unearned runs. He yielded six walks to 10 strikeouts, as well.
To McDevitt, it wasn’t even close to his best outing, though.
“No. Absolutely not. No excuses; it was hot for everybody,” he said. “My command was really bad and for a few innings there, I was really bad, but I had a lot of confidence in my bats.”
McNeely, too, was happy with his team’s bats.
“They’ve done a good job in the last three games and it goes back to us being disciplined, not chasing pitches,” McNeely said. “We continue to make the guy on the mound work as much as possible.”
That made it all the less improbable to him that his team could put up a crooked number so early.
“With this team, I don’t want to say it’s unusual because I think they’re capable of a lot of things; we haven’t necessarily done that this year, but I will say the last three or four games that we’ve played, we’ve been very disciplined in the box,” McNeely said.
Effingham improves to 20-15 on the season and will now face Mt. Vernon for the sectional championship on Saturday at 11 a.m.
