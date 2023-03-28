EFFINGHAM — Fourteen area girls' basketball players made up the 2023 Effingham Daily News All-Defense Teams.
Each team features seven players from surrounding schools.
Meet both teams below with coach reactions.
FIRST TEAM
Sydney Hakman, Guard, Neoga, Sr.
From head coach Kim Romack... "Sydney is a pest on defense and often gets the other team's best offensive player, no matter the opponent's height. She's a great on-ball defender and does a fantastic job when we need to face guard."
Sydney Richards, Forward, Neoga, Sr.
From head coach Kim Romack... "Sydney is a great defender because of her ability to anticipate. She's a smart player and knows how to position herself to get deflections and steals. It also helps that she has a 6-foot-plus wingspan."
Allison Sampson, Guard, Neoga, Jr.
From head coach Kim Romack... "Allie is an excellent on-ball defender, as she is good at spotting a weakness in the offensive player and tries to take advantage of that. She also does a great job at anticipating passes and getting herself in a passing lane."
Summer Wall, Guard, Teutopolis, Jr.
From head coach Laurie Thompson... "Many times, we put Summer on our opponent's best guard. Summer — and Joleen Deters — were our quickest players and used their quickness well. Summer took pride in her defense and it showed. She has the knack of pestering and causing chaos with the people they were guarding."
Emily Konkel, Guard, Teutopolis, Sr.
From head coach Laurie Thompson... "With Emily's length and quickness, she could guard an opponent both on the perimeter and in the post. Emily is a good jumper and led us in blocks this season."
Stacie Vonderheide, Guard, St. Anthony, Jr.
From head coach Aaron Rios... "Not too many people want to go head-to-head against Stacie. Stacie makes it difficult for any guard to get comfortable on the offensive end. She has excellent basketball understanding when it comes to being fundamentally sound in shutting down her assignments night in and night out. Stacie plays at the top of our 'Snake' 1-3-1 defense, making it difficult for our opponents to have confidence in handling and passing the rock. Stacie led our team in steals this season and was second in defensive rebounding. She does a great job on help-side defense and attacking the passing lanes. When she gets a steal on the defensive side of the ball, she does a great job finishing in transition and or making the right play for our team. Stacie will continue to improve as she heads into her senior year with the 'Sisterhood.'"
Ella Niebrugge, Guard, Effingham, Sr.
From head coach Jeff Schafer... "Ella works hard and smart. She is always in the right position with a lot of pressure on the ball. She takes great angles and has a lot of pride in getting her person to take a tough shot or not get a shot."
SECOND TEAM
Joleen Deters, Guard, Teutopolis, Sr.
From head coach Laurie Thompson... "Many times, we put Joleen on our opponent's best guard. Joleen — and Summer — were our quickest players and used their quickness well. Joleen took pride in her defense and it showed. She has the knack of pestering and causing chaos with the people they were guarding."
Adysen Rios, Guard, St. Anthony, Soph.
From head coach Aaron Rios... "Adysen played a key role in the overall success this season of the 'Sisterhood.' Adysen was a starter for half of the season and played a tremendous sixth-man role down the stretch. Adysen is a great athlete that loves to compete on the defensive side. During the season, she had to guard some of the toughest guards in our league and Class 1A and did an excellent job in her assignments. Adysen averaged 2.8 steals per game and two defensive rebounds; for a smaller guard that can get on the defensive boards, that is impressive. Adysen is a spark plug in our defense and did a great job in big games, making great defensive stops, getting big steals, and finishing on the break. Adysen will be one of the best defenders in the National Trail Conference and region heading into her junior season."
Laney Baldrige, Guard, Brownstown-St. Elmo, Sr.
From head coach Tim Pasley... "Laney has both incredibly quick hands and feet, making her a great on-the-ball defender. She also has excellent floor vision and a high basketball I.Q., which helps her jump passing lanes for steals and rotate defensively to help teammates."
Marissa Allie, Forward, Effingham, Sr.
From head coach Jeff Schafer... "Marissa can guard the ball and is an incredible help defender — one of the smartest defenders of positioning herself I have ever coached."
Saige Althoff, Guard, Effingham, Soph.
From head coach Jeff Schafer... "Saige is just very athletic and quick. She does things fundamentally and can lock someone down when she wants to."
Madison Wojcik, Forward, Cowden-Herrick-Beecher City, Sr.
From head coach Marc Bain... "Madison wasn't the tallest post player but her energy, effort and basketball knowledge more than made up for it."
Matia Price, Guard, North Clay, Soph.
From head coach Barry Adair... "Matia always guarded the top player if we're man-to-man or box-and-one. She guarded (Grace) Nelson, Lucy (Fearday) and Gracie (Heckert) and they all were very frustrated when Matia was assigned to guard them. She never hesitated when she was told who she was guarding."
