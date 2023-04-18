EFFINGHAM — Fourteen area boys' basketball players made up the 2023 Effingham Daily News All-Defense Teams.
Each team features seven players from surrounding schools.
Meet both teams below with coach reactions.
FIRST TEAM
Griffin Sehy, Forward, St. Anthony
From head coach Cody Rincker... "Extremely versatile defender. He guarded the other team's best player most nights — when he didn't, it was because we needed him to guard a specific player, usually in the post, that we didn't have a matchup for. So, he guarded either the best player or the most concerning mismatch each night. He tied for the team lead in steals at nearly one per game."
James Niebrugge, Guard, Teutopolis
From head coach Chet Reeder... "James progressed well on that end. We could sometimes put him on the other team's best players. He excelled and proved a lot on that end. He allowed our defense to be more versatile because James could guard multiple positions."
Caleb Bloemer, Guard, Teutopolis
From head coach Chet Reeder... "Caleb was always assigned the other team's best player. He took great pride in frustrating opposing players and was very good at it. His strength and athleticism allowed him to guard various players."
Logan Roepke, Guard, Teutopolis
From head coach Chet Reeder... "Logan was a tremendous on-ball defender. He was always assigned to come in and try to work the opposing team's point guard to exhaustion. He is another kid whose strength and quickness made him difficult to go against."
Parker Wolf, Guard, Newton
From head coach Troy Bierman... "Parker could change a game on the defensive end. He used his length and jumping ability to alter shots, grab rebounds and help shut down scorers. He was versatile and could guard different styles of offensive players."
Logan Cornett, Guard, Altamont
From head coach John Niebrugge... "Logan always guarded the other team's best offensive wing/guard. He is one of the best anticipators I've ever coached. He can read a cut or jump a passing lane very well. He led us in deflections (almost doubled the next player) and tied for first in steals. He created many points for others just by getting a hand on the basketball."
Mason Robinson, Guard, Altamont
From head coach John Niebrugge... "Mason was our leading rebounder and my all-time defensive rebounder for a season in my 11 years. As a 6-foot-3-inch guard, he was our rim protector, leading us in blocks with one per game (33). He was second in deflections and tied for first in steals. He also led us in charges with 13.
SECOND TEAM
Collin Westendorf, Guard, St. Anthony
From head coach Cody Rincker... "Collin came a long way defensively, but by the end of the year, he was always guarding the second-best player or the best wing scorer, which allowed Griffin to guard the most difficult matchup. He did a fantastic job and tied for the team lead in steals at nearly one per game."
Joey Niebrugge, Forward, Teutopolis
From head coach Chet Reeder... "Joey is a great help defender. He gave our team confidence because they knew he could help clean up mistakes. He led our team in charges and won our team's hustle chart for the season. His size and athleticism allowed him to guard post players and guards."
Eric Kollmann, Forward, Altamont
From head coach John Niebrugge... "Eric was our second-leading defensive rebounder and second in blocks. He was an imposing figure in the middle of our defense. Eric might have been our best help defender as he was always the first to be there on dribble penetration."
Lucas Westendorf, Forward, Dieterich
From head coach Brent Bohnhoff... "Lucas led our team in steals per game (2.5), blocks per game (0.7) and deflections per game (3.3). Lucas could guard all five positions on the court and his long arms made it difficult for opponents to find open space. We are fortunate to have him leading our defense for the next two seasons."
Wyatt Stine, Guard, St. Elmo-Brownstown
From head coach Greg Feezel... "Wyatt guarded guards and post players for me and it didn't matter to him; he would always do a good job on whoever he was asked to guard."
Rahkeim Anderson, Guard, South Central
From head coach Blake Doehring... "Rahkeim set the tone for us defensively with how hard he played. His effort on that end of the floor was tremendous."
Blake McMechan, Guard, Cumberland
From head coach Justin Roedl... "Blake McMechan won our defensive award that was voted on by our varsity team. He was a relentless defender that got after it on every possession defensively. He is not the biggest physically, but he makes up for it with effort and desire. He is extremely quick and uses it to his advantage extremely well. He was rarely taken advantage of because of his size. He is also a very smart player and is always thinking ahead to anticipate and gain any advantage he could get."
