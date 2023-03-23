EFFINGHAM — Twenty-one area girls' basketball players made up the 2023 Effingham Daily News All-Area Teams.

Each team features seven players from surrounding schools.

Meet all three teams below.

FIRST TEAM

Lucy Fearday, Forward, St. Anthony, Sr.

– Fearday averaged 18.8 points, 9.2 rebounds and two assists per game. Shot 51 percent from the floor (38 percent from three). Named to the Illinois Basketball Coaches Association All-State Second Team, the Associated Press All-State Second Team, the National Trail Conference Tournament All-Tournament Team and the National Trail Conference All-Conference First Team. Signed to Lake Land College for softball.

Nancy Ruholl, Guard, St. Anthony, Frosh.

– Ruholl averaged 14.3 points, 4.4 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 2.5 steals per game. Shot 46 percent from the floor (40.8 percent from three) and 73 percent from the free-throw line. Named to the National Trail Conference Tournament All-Tournament Team and the National Trail Conference All-Conference Second Team.

Kaylee Niebrugge, Forward, Teutopolis, Sr.

– Niebrugge averaged 18.7 points, 6.9 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game. Shot 52.7 percent from the floor (32.4 percent from three) and 76.4 percent from the free-throw line. Named to the Illinois Basketball Coaches Association All-State First Team and the Associated Press All-State Second Team. The 2023 Effingham Daily News Girls Basketball Player of the Year. Signed to Lake Land College.

Emily Konkel, Guard, Teutopolis, Sr.

– Konkel averaged 11.4 points, 5.8 rebounds and 3.6 assists per game. Shot 36.3 percent from the floor (32.5 percent from three) and 73.7 percent from the free-throw line. Named to the Illinois Basketball Coaches Association All-State Third Team. Signed to Eastern Illinois for softball.

Grace Nelson, Guard, Altamont, Jr.

– Nelson averaged 31.3 points in 13 games. Suffered a season-ending injury in December. Named to the Illinois Basketball Coaches Association All-State First Team, the Associated Press All-State Second Team and the National Trail Conference All-Conference First Team. Committed to Illinois State.

Sydney Richards, Forward, Neoga, Sr.

– Richards averaged 17.9 points, 9.5 rebounds, 3.6 assists, 3.1 steals and 1.7 blocked shots per game. Shot 46.3 percent from the floor and 79.8 percent from the free-throw line. Named to the Associated Press All-State First Team, the Illinois Basketball Coaches Association All-State Second Team, was the National Trail Conference Tournament Most Valuable Player and National Trail Conference Most Valuable Player for the regular season and earned a spot on the National Trail Conference Tournament All-Tournament Team and National Trail Conference All-Conference First Team. Committed to Lake Land College.

Gracie Heckert, Guard, Cowden-Herrick-Beecher City, Sr.

– Heckert averaged 17.4 points, 7.2 rebounds, 5.7 assists and 3.6 steals per game. Shot 39 percent from the floor (33 percent from three) and 82 percent at the free-throw line. Named to the Illinois Basketball Coaches Association All-State Third Team, was an Associated Press All-State Honorable Mention, named to the National Trail Conference Tournament All-Tournament Team and the National Trail Conference All-Conference First Team. Signed to Parkland College.

SECOND TEAM

Bria Beals, Guard, Effingham, Soph.

– Beals averaged 10.5 points, 4.4 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game. Shot 43 percent from the floor (35 percent from three).

Madison Mapes, Guard, Effingham, Sr.

– Mapes averaged 10.2 points, 3.9 rebounds and 3.8 assists per game. Shot 47 percent from the floor (42 percent from three) and 80 percent from the free-throw line. Named to the Apollo Conference All-Conference Second Team.

Stacie Vonderheide, Guard, St. Anthony, Jr.

– Vonderheide averaged 13 points, 5.3 rebounds, 4.8 assists and 3.8 steals per game. Shot 56 percent from the floor and 70 percent from the free-throw line. Named to the National Trail Conference Tournament All-Tournament Team and was a National Trail Conference All-Conference Honorable Mention. The 2023 Effingham Daily News Girls Basketball Most Improved Player.

Haylee Campbell, Forward, Neoga, Jr.

– Campbell averaged 11 points, 7.8 rebounds, 1.4 assists and 1.3 steals per game. Shot 46.8 percent from the floor. Named to the National Trail Conference Tournament All-Tournament Team and the National Trail Conference All-Conference Second Team.

Miah Ballard, Guard, North Clay, Jr.

– Ballard averaged 18.8 points, seven rebounds and 4.4 assists per game. Shot 45.7 percent from the floor. Named to the National Trail Conference Tournament All-Tournament Team and the National Trail Conference All-Conference First Team.

Ella Kinkelaar, Guard, Windsor-Stewardson-Strasburg, Jr.

– Kinkelaar averaged 15.8 points, 3.1 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game. Shot 38 percent from the floor (36 percent from three). Named to the National Trail Conference Tournament All-Tournament Team and the National Trail Conference All-Conference Second Team.

Lexi Seabaugh, Forward, Brownstown-St. Elmo, Jr.

– Seabaugh averaged 12.5 points, 6.3 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game. Shot 46 percent from the floor (44 percent from three) and 71 percent from the free-throw line. Named to the National Trail Conference Tournament All-Tournament Team and the National Trail Conference All-Conference First Team.

THIRD TEAM

Ella Niebrugge, Guard, Effingham, Sr.

– Niebrugge averaged 9.5 points, 3.8 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game. Shot 41 percent from the floor (37 percent from three). Named to the Apollo Conference All-Conference Second Team. The 2023 Effingham Daily News Girls Basketball Large Schools Defensive Player of the Year.

Anna Faber, Guard, St. Anthony, Sr.

– Faber averaged 10 points, 5.2 rebounds, four assists and 2.4 steals per game. Shot 41 percent from the floor. Named as a National Trail Conference All-Conference Honorable Mention. Signed to Kankakee Community College for softball.

Cortney Brummer, Guard, Dieterich, Sr.

– Brummer averaged 11 points and 7.2 rebounds per game. Shot 30 percent from the floor. Named as a National Trail Conference All-Conference Honorable Mention.

Lilly Kessler, Forward, Newton, Jr.

– Kessler averaged 9.7 points and 10.4 rebounds per game. Shot 37.3 percent from the floor. Named to the Little Illini Conference All-Conference First Team.

Abbie Becker, Guard, Cumberland, Sr.

– Becker averaged 10.6 points, 5.2 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game. Shot 32 percent from the floor (33 percent from three). Named to the Lincoln Prairie Conference All-Conference Second Team. Signed to Aurora.

Allison Czyzewski, Forward, North Clay, Sr.

– Czyzewski averaged 10.6 points, 11.9 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game. Shot 42.6 percent from the floor. Named as an Illinois Basketball Coaches Association All-State Special Mention and a National Trail Conference All-Conference Honorable Mention.

Brooklyn Garrett, Guard, South Central, Sr.

– Named to the National Trail Conference Tournament All-Tournament Team and the National Trail Conference All-Conference Second Team. No stats were available.

