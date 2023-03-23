EFFINGHAM — Twenty-one area girls' basketball players made up the 2023 Effingham Daily News All-Area Teams.
Each team features seven players from surrounding schools.
Meet all three teams below.
FIRST TEAM
Lucy Fearday, Forward, St. Anthony, Sr.
– Fearday averaged 18.8 points, 9.2 rebounds and two assists per game. Shot 51 percent from the floor (38 percent from three). Named to the Illinois Basketball Coaches Association All-State Second Team, the Associated Press All-State Second Team, the National Trail Conference Tournament All-Tournament Team and the National Trail Conference All-Conference First Team. Signed to Lake Land College for softball.
Nancy Ruholl, Guard, St. Anthony, Frosh.
– Ruholl averaged 14.3 points, 4.4 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 2.5 steals per game. Shot 46 percent from the floor (40.8 percent from three) and 73 percent from the free-throw line. Named to the National Trail Conference Tournament All-Tournament Team and the National Trail Conference All-Conference Second Team.
Kaylee Niebrugge, Forward, Teutopolis, Sr.
– Niebrugge averaged 18.7 points, 6.9 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game. Shot 52.7 percent from the floor (32.4 percent from three) and 76.4 percent from the free-throw line. Named to the Illinois Basketball Coaches Association All-State First Team and the Associated Press All-State Second Team. The 2023 Effingham Daily News Girls Basketball Player of the Year. Signed to Lake Land College.
Emily Konkel, Guard, Teutopolis, Sr.
– Konkel averaged 11.4 points, 5.8 rebounds and 3.6 assists per game. Shot 36.3 percent from the floor (32.5 percent from three) and 73.7 percent from the free-throw line. Named to the Illinois Basketball Coaches Association All-State Third Team. Signed to Eastern Illinois for softball.
Grace Nelson, Guard, Altamont, Jr.
– Nelson averaged 31.3 points in 13 games. Suffered a season-ending injury in December. Named to the Illinois Basketball Coaches Association All-State First Team, the Associated Press All-State Second Team and the National Trail Conference All-Conference First Team. Committed to Illinois State.
Sydney Richards, Forward, Neoga, Sr.
– Richards averaged 17.9 points, 9.5 rebounds, 3.6 assists, 3.1 steals and 1.7 blocked shots per game. Shot 46.3 percent from the floor and 79.8 percent from the free-throw line. Named to the Associated Press All-State First Team, the Illinois Basketball Coaches Association All-State Second Team, was the National Trail Conference Tournament Most Valuable Player and National Trail Conference Most Valuable Player for the regular season and earned a spot on the National Trail Conference Tournament All-Tournament Team and National Trail Conference All-Conference First Team. Committed to Lake Land College.
Gracie Heckert, Guard, Cowden-Herrick-Beecher City, Sr.
– Heckert averaged 17.4 points, 7.2 rebounds, 5.7 assists and 3.6 steals per game. Shot 39 percent from the floor (33 percent from three) and 82 percent at the free-throw line. Named to the Illinois Basketball Coaches Association All-State Third Team, was an Associated Press All-State Honorable Mention, named to the National Trail Conference Tournament All-Tournament Team and the National Trail Conference All-Conference First Team. Signed to Parkland College.
SECOND TEAM
Bria Beals, Guard, Effingham, Soph.
– Beals averaged 10.5 points, 4.4 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game. Shot 43 percent from the floor (35 percent from three).
Madison Mapes, Guard, Effingham, Sr.
– Mapes averaged 10.2 points, 3.9 rebounds and 3.8 assists per game. Shot 47 percent from the floor (42 percent from three) and 80 percent from the free-throw line. Named to the Apollo Conference All-Conference Second Team.
Stacie Vonderheide, Guard, St. Anthony, Jr.
– Vonderheide averaged 13 points, 5.3 rebounds, 4.8 assists and 3.8 steals per game. Shot 56 percent from the floor and 70 percent from the free-throw line. Named to the National Trail Conference Tournament All-Tournament Team and was a National Trail Conference All-Conference Honorable Mention. The 2023 Effingham Daily News Girls Basketball Most Improved Player.
Haylee Campbell, Forward, Neoga, Jr.
– Campbell averaged 11 points, 7.8 rebounds, 1.4 assists and 1.3 steals per game. Shot 46.8 percent from the floor. Named to the National Trail Conference Tournament All-Tournament Team and the National Trail Conference All-Conference Second Team.
Miah Ballard, Guard, North Clay, Jr.
– Ballard averaged 18.8 points, seven rebounds and 4.4 assists per game. Shot 45.7 percent from the floor. Named to the National Trail Conference Tournament All-Tournament Team and the National Trail Conference All-Conference First Team.
Ella Kinkelaar, Guard, Windsor-Stewardson-Strasburg, Jr.
– Kinkelaar averaged 15.8 points, 3.1 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game. Shot 38 percent from the floor (36 percent from three). Named to the National Trail Conference Tournament All-Tournament Team and the National Trail Conference All-Conference Second Team.
Lexi Seabaugh, Forward, Brownstown-St. Elmo, Jr.
– Seabaugh averaged 12.5 points, 6.3 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game. Shot 46 percent from the floor (44 percent from three) and 71 percent from the free-throw line. Named to the National Trail Conference Tournament All-Tournament Team and the National Trail Conference All-Conference First Team.
THIRD TEAM
Ella Niebrugge, Guard, Effingham, Sr.
– Niebrugge averaged 9.5 points, 3.8 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game. Shot 41 percent from the floor (37 percent from three). Named to the Apollo Conference All-Conference Second Team. The 2023 Effingham Daily News Girls Basketball Large Schools Defensive Player of the Year.
Anna Faber, Guard, St. Anthony, Sr.
– Faber averaged 10 points, 5.2 rebounds, four assists and 2.4 steals per game. Shot 41 percent from the floor. Named as a National Trail Conference All-Conference Honorable Mention. Signed to Kankakee Community College for softball.
Cortney Brummer, Guard, Dieterich, Sr.
– Brummer averaged 11 points and 7.2 rebounds per game. Shot 30 percent from the floor. Named as a National Trail Conference All-Conference Honorable Mention.
Lilly Kessler, Forward, Newton, Jr.
– Kessler averaged 9.7 points and 10.4 rebounds per game. Shot 37.3 percent from the floor. Named to the Little Illini Conference All-Conference First Team.
Abbie Becker, Guard, Cumberland, Sr.
– Becker averaged 10.6 points, 5.2 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game. Shot 32 percent from the floor (33 percent from three). Named to the Lincoln Prairie Conference All-Conference Second Team. Signed to Aurora.
Allison Czyzewski, Forward, North Clay, Sr.
– Czyzewski averaged 10.6 points, 11.9 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game. Shot 42.6 percent from the floor. Named as an Illinois Basketball Coaches Association All-State Special Mention and a National Trail Conference All-Conference Honorable Mention.
Brooklyn Garrett, Guard, South Central, Sr.
– Named to the National Trail Conference Tournament All-Tournament Team and the National Trail Conference All-Conference Second Team. No stats were available.
