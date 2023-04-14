EFFINGHAM — Twenty-one area boys’ basketball players made up the 2023 Effingham Daily News All-Area Teams.
Each team features seven players from surrounding schools.
Meet all three teams below.
FIRST TEAM
Garrett Wolfe, Guard, Effingham, Sr.
– Wolfe averaged 17 points and five rebounds per game. Named to the Apollo Conference All-Conference First Team. From head coach Obie Farmer, "Garrett Wolfe can score at all three levels. He would take advantage of smaller guards in the paint, attack to the mid-range and was a very solid shooter from three. He was one of the toughest kids in the program and never backed down from the best defensive matchups."
Caleb Siemer, Forward, Teutopolis, Sr.
– Siemer averaged 12.5 points, 9.3 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game. Shot 51 percent from the floor and 75.9 percent from the free-throw line. Named to the Illinois Basketball Coaches Association All-State First Team and the Associated Press All-State Second Team. The 2023 Effingham Daily News Boys Basketball Player of the Year.
James Niebrugge, Guard, Teutopolis, Sr.
– Niebrugge averaged 11.4 points, 6.3 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game. Shot 51.5 percent from the floor. The 2023 Effingham Daily News Boys Basketball Large Schools Defensive Player of the Year.
Mason Robinson, Guard, Altamont, Sr.
– Robinson averaged 13.3 points, 6.2 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game. Shot 51 percent from the floor (36 percent from three) and 72 percent from the free-throw line. Named to the Illinois Basketball Coaches Association All-State First Team and was an Associated Press All-State Honorable Mention. Signed to Kaskaskia College for baseball.
Caden Nichols, Guard, Newton, Jr.
– Nichols averaged 19.1 points and 4.5 rebounds per game. Shot 47.3 percent from the floor (36.1 percent from three) and 83.5 percent from the free-throw line. Named as an Illinois Basketball Coaches Association All-State Special Mention and earned a spot on the Little Illini Conference All-Conference First Team.
Gavin Hendrix, Forward, Cumberland, Sr.
– Hendrix averaged 20.6 points and 9.4 rebounds per game. Shot 54 percent from the floor. Named to the Lincoln Prairie Conference All-Conference First Team. Signed to Westminster College in Fulton, Missouri.
Logan Fleener, Guard, North Clay, Sr.
– Fleener averaged 22.7 points, 6.6 rebounds and 3.3 assists per game. Named to the Illinois Basketball Coaches Association All-State First Team, was an Associated Press All-State Honorable Mention, was the National Trail Conference Most Valuable Player, named to the National Trail Conference All-Conference First Team and named to the National Trail Conference All-Tournament Team.
SECOND TEAM
Brock Fearday, Guard, St. Anthony, Soph.
– Fearday averaged 12.9 points and 4.8 rebounds per game. Shot 52 percent from the floor (32 percent from three). Named as an Illinois Basketball Coaches Association All-State Special Mention and earned a spot on the National Trail Conference All-Tournament Team and National Trail Conference All-Conference First Team.
Brendan Niebrugge, Guard, Teutopolis, Sr.
– Niebrugge averaged 11.9 points, 3.1 rebounds and two assists per game. Shot 39.7 percent from the floor (38.1 percent from three).
Avery Jahruas, Guard, Altamont, Sr.
– Jahraus averaged 12.9 points, 3.4 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game. Shot 41 percent from the floor (39 percent from three) and 71 percent from the free-throw line. Named to the Illinois Basketball Coaches Association All-State Second Team and was an Associated Press All-State Honorable Mention. The 2023 Effingham Daily News Boys Basketball Most Improved Player of the Year.
Parker Wolf, Guard, Newton, Jr.
– Wolf averaged 13.4 points and 5.9 rebounds per game. Shot 42.9 percent from the floor. Named to the Little Illini Conference All-Conference First Team.
Dylan Gier, Forward, Newton, Jr.
– Gier averaged 12.1 points and 8.3 rebounds per game. Shot 52.1 percent from the floor. Named to the Little Illini Conference All-Conference Second Team.
Austin Wittenberg, Guard, Windsor-Stewardson-Strasburg, Sr.
– Wittenberg averaged 19.7 points, 2.7 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game. Shot 56.2 percent from the floor (37.5 percent from three) and 83.6 percent from the free-throw line. Named to the Illinois Basketball Coaches Association All-State Third Team, was an Associated Press All-State Honorable Mention and earned a spot on the National Trail Conference Tournament All-Tournament Team and National Trail Conference All-Conference First Team.
Aidan Dodson, Guard, South Central, Sr.
– Dodson averaged 22.5 points, 4.9 rebounds and 3.4 steals per game. Shot 56 percent from two (41 percent from three). Became the South Central boys basketball all-time leading scorer with 1,358 career points. Named as an Illinois Basketball Coaches Association All-State Special Mention and an Associated Press All-State Honorable Mention and earned a spot on the National Trail Conference Tournament All-Tournament Team and National Trail Conference All-Conference First Team.
THIRD TEAM
Collin Westendorf, Guard, St. Anthony, Jr.
– Westendorf averaged 11.2 points and 4.3 rebounds per game. Shot 45 percent from the floor (38 percent from three) and 71 percent from the free-throw line.
Lucas Westendorf, Forward, Dieterich, Soph.
– Westendorf averaged 16.8 points, 8.8 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game. Shot 42.8 percent from the floor (33.3 percent from three). Named as a National Trail Conference All-Conference Honorable Mention.
Caleb Gephart, Guard, Dieterich, Jr.
– Gephart averaged 15.1 points, 5.4 rebounds and 3.1 assists per game. Shot 45.2 percent from the floor (30.2 percent from three) and 76.5 percent from the free-throw line. Named to the National Trail Conference Tournament All-Tournament Team and the National Trail Conference All-Conference Second Team.
Quintin Richards, Forward, Neoga, Sr.
– Richards averaged 16.5 points and 7.4 rebounds per game. Shot 43.2 percent from the floor (31 percent from three) and 73.4 percent from the free-throw line. Named to the National Trail Conference Tournament All-Tournament Team and the National Trail Conference All-Conference Second Team.
Alex Boose, Guard, North Clay, Sr.
– Boose averaged 14.5 points and 3.2 rebounds per game. Named to the National Trail Conference Tournament All-Tournament Team and the National Trail Conference All-Conference Second Team.
Adam Atwood, Guard, St. Elmo-Brownstown, Sr.
– Atwood averaged 11.7 points and 6.7 rebounds per game. Shot 49 percent from the floor and 76 percent from the free-throw line. Named to the National Trail Conference Tournament All-Tournament Team and the National Trail Conference All-Conference Second Team.
Jarrett Pasley, Guard, St. Elmo-Brownstown, Sr.
– Pasley averaged 14.4 points and 3.2 rebounds per game. Shot 43 percent from the floor (38 percent from three). Broke the St. Elmo-Brownstown boys basketball-cooperative record for three-pointers made in one season (73) and three-pointers made in a career (133). Named as a National Trail Conference All-Conference Honorable Mention.
