The Effingham Flaming Hearts crushed the Lincoln Railsplitters 43-6 at Lincoln to clinch the undefeated season.
The Hearts were without starting quarterback Nathan Thompson, who broke his hand on a touchdown pass to Tristin Duncan in the first quarter of Effingham's win over Mt. Zion last week.
Chase Woomer had gains of 11, 27 and 32 on the first three carries before being tackled and shaken up on a rush down to the four-yard line.
But Trevor Donsbach capped off the drive with a touchdown to go up 7-0 with six minutes, 54 seconds left in the first.
After Effingham forced a quick three-and-out, Donsbach scored his second touchdown on as many carries from 35 yards out to put the Flaming Hearts up 14-0 with 5:20 remaining.
A little over a minute later, the Flaming Hearts got to Lincoln for a safety to make it 16-0 with 4:18 left in the first.
The Hearts got the ball at midfield following the safety and wasted no time scoring, with Parker Wolfe finding his brother Garrett Wolfe for a 50-yard touchdown pass to go up 23-0 at the end of one.
Austin Herboth came up with a huge sack to force a fourth-and-18. Donsbach received his third carry of the night and took it 86 yards for a touchdown to make it 29-0.
The Hearts were far from finished. After forcing a Lincoln punt, quarterback Noah Jones found Tristin Duncan for a 34-yard touchdown to make it 36-0 with 8:43 left in the half.
After forcing another Lincoln punt, the Hearts managed to get one more score on the board before the halftime break, a 1-yard touchdown from Woomer to make it 43-0 going into halftime.
The Hearts worked the ball deep into Lincoln territory for a first-and-goal opportunity, but they were assessed a holding penalty. They weren't able to punch this one in, turning the ball over on downs at the Lincoln 14-yard line.
On Lincoln's first play of the drive, Lincoln found Scotty Battin for an 86-yard touchdown to put the Railsplitters on the board at 43-6.
With five to go, sophomore London Rinkel picked off a pass to give the Hearts possession back.
Effingham worked the ball deep into Lincoln territory, but was able to successfully kneel the clock out to clinch the win.
Newton 48, Lawrenceville 18
The Newton Eagles defeated Lawrenceville in a road contest Friday in the final week of the season.
The Eagles first got on the board when Ben Meinhart picked off a pass and took it 50 yards for a touchdown.
Meinhart found the end zone again later in the first, this time off a 41-yard pass from Aaron Einhorn to make it 14-0 Eagles.
The Indians responded with a scoring drive of their own, capped off by a 6-yard rushing touchdown to make it 14-6.
In the closing minutes of the first quarter, Meinhart added a passing touchdown to his stat line, taking the ball on an end around and finding Einhorn for a 15-yard touchdown to make it 20-6.
Einhorn almost had a defensive touchdown of his own after an interception, but was brought down at the one-yard line. But he snuck it in on the next play to make it 27-6.
Einhorn was able to find Jake Rice for a touchdown to make it 34-6. But the Eagles weren't done, as Marshall Tarr was able to punch one in right before the half to make it 41-6.
A touchdown run from Rice from 10 yards out made it 48-6 Eagles.
The Indians were able to score a pair of touchdowns late to make it 48-18, but that's as close as they would get, as Newton ends the season 5-1.
Baseball
St. Joseph-Ogden 10, Teutopolis 7 F/8
The Teutopolis Wooden Shoes fell to St. Joseph-Ogden Friday in extra innings.
It was a back-and-forth affair for much of the day, with both teams scoring a run in the opening frame. St. Joseph-Ogden took a 2-1 lead in the top of the second, but Teutopolis jumped back in front with four in the bottom of the third.
But the lead was short-lived, as St. Joseph-Ogden plated three in the top of the fourth and one in the top of the fifth to make it 6-5. The Wooden Shoes went back in front with two runs in the bottom of the fifth to make it 7-6.
St. Joseph-Ogden scored the tying run in the top of the seventh and Teutopolis was unable to answer in the bottom of the frame.
St. Joseph-Ogden scored three in the top of the eighth and Teutopolis was unable to extend the afternoon in the bottom of the inning.
Up next, Teutopolis hosts Fairfield at 10 a.m. and Putnam County-Granville at 2 p.m.
Dieterich 10, Martinsville 0
The Movin' Maroons of Dieterich used a big day offensively to help defeat Martinsville in five innings Friday.
Pete Britton was 3-for-4 at the plate wit two doubles and four RBIs.
Matthew Hunzinger and Garrett Niebrugge each doubled and drove in a pair. Noah Dill and Austin Ruholl each drove in one.
Seth Bushur earned the win on the mound, allowing just four hits over five innings while striking out 10.
