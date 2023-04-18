The 2nd Annual Effingham County Humane Society Golf Outing will take place on Saturday, May 20, at Cardinal Golf Course in Effingham.
Check-in starts at noon with a shotgun start of 1 p.m.
There will be a 50/50 raffle, silent auction and prize money.
Registration is $70 per individual and $280 per team. Teams receive golf tees, cart rental, lunch and prizes.
For more information, contact Lacy at lacynicoler@gmail.com or by calling (618) 339-3337.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.