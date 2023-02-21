EFFINGHAM — Lisa Sigg has been around the Effingham High School competitive cheerleading team through all the highs.
The Flaming Hearts have been to the state competition in Bloomington three times, with Sigg as head or assistant coach in each of those respective seasons. She has been the head coach for the past two years and was an assistant for the previous three.
"I'm proud of the team because they work hard and practice a lot — it's a lot in addition to our games," Sigg said. "They put in a lot of time and effort over the summer to learn the routine and learn to stunt and then we put it all together and start practicing our competition routine at the end of October every year and our season goes through mid-February."
The Flaming Hearts finished 13th out of 26 medium-sized schools this past season. Only the top 10 teams advance to Saturday's final round.
Effingham finished with 87.25 points. Cary-Grove (87.37) and Crystal Lake (Central) (87.63) finished above them and also missed the cut. Normal (University) was the final school to make it to Saturday, finishing with 89.13 points.
Sigg said that teams need to follow strict guidelines to advance.
"Competitive cheer is judged on a rubric, so there are Levels I-IV," Sigg said. "If you want to be on a state-qualifying team, you need to perform a majority of Level IVs, which is high-level tumbling and stunting."
Time is minimal to accomplish all of that, though. Three minutes to be exact.
"That little bit of time they get; one little mistake and they could be out of first place just with that," Sigg said. "It's a lot of stress and time and effort. I don't think I breathe until the thing's over. You pray that those stunts hit because there are points off whenever something comes down."
Sigg added that summers are important for her team to ease that stress.
She said that cheerleading is like any other Illinois High School Association (IHSA) sport in that regard.
"We're like any other IHSA sport; we have 25 contact days, so we utilize those to the fullest," Sigg said. "We go to (cheer) camp, have a full day of choreography, and typically another stunt camp to get the groups ready to do that high-rubric routine."
All seven Effingham senior cheerleaders were asked one-to-two questions about what the sport means to them.
Below is what each one was asked and how they answered.
LUCY DORMAN
Q: What did your two years of cheer mean to you?
A: "The past two years have been a lot of fun and it's been great to have an outlet and have something to focus on and distract myself."
AILA-JA WOOMER
Q: What will you take away from your four years of cheer?
A: "Teamwork because last year, we didn't have so much positive energy, but this year, we did and it showed in our competition routine."
Q: What did you like the most about your showing at the state competition?
A: "How we put our best out there; we knew that we weren't going to be the greatest team there, but we put all of our efforts in and we 'hit zero' and that was our goal."
RILEY CRAIN
Q: How does football make you a good cheerleader?
A: "I think with all of the lifting we do, it's made me physically strong to cheer and to stunt."
Q: What did you like the most about your showing at the sectional and state competition?
A: "It's different. You have three minutes to prove yourself and you don't get to re-try. You have one shot at it and you have to give it your all."
GABBI KREKE
Q: What will you take away from your four years of cheer?
A: "Definitely the bonds with all my teammates. You need to make sure you're bonded and have a great friendship with all of your team to be the best team you can be."
Q: What did you like the most about your showing at the state competition?
A: "It was really exciting for us. That's the highest we've ever placed at state and being the second time going in-person — as EHS and being on the team in general — it was a fun and an exciting experience to place that high."
HALLE LEWIS
Q: What will you take away from your four years of cheer?
A: "I'm going to take away the friendships I've built over the last four years and all the memories. To me, that was the best part of doing competitive cheer."
Q: What did it mean to you to qualify for three of the four years you were here."
A: "It meant everything to me. We worked hard in doing all our full-outs and practicing almost every day. We all tried our best and you could tell we all wanted it bad, so it meant the world for me to go, especially for my senior year."
MADDIE RIEMAN
Q: What did it mean to you to qualify for three of the four years you were here?
A: "It's exciting and a good accomplishment for all of us. I'm so proud of our team for pushing through this year and making it to state one last time."
SERENITY TRAXLER
Q: What are the challenges with cheer?
A: "Getting through the three-minute routine. I get very nervous before competing, but I do better under pressure — adrenaline and everything. I do better when I'm out there on the mat, but I still get super nervous right before; I'm shaking and freaking out."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.