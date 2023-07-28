Effingham Cheer Ultimate Xperience Cheer Camp

The Effingham Flaming Hearts competitive cheerleading team pose for a picture after the final day of the Ultimate Xperience Cheer Camp on Thursday, July 20, 2023, at Effingham High School. Pictured (from left, front row) are Lyndi Davis, Elizabeth Hirtzel, Masey Mifflin, Brianna Alwardt, Addy Kirgan, Makenna Duckwitz and Abbie Cochran and pictured (from left, back row) are assistant coach Gail Warner, Kylie Harminson, Adalyn Hemrich, Ella Tuman, Ryann Levine, Sarah Hirtzel, Addison Holste, Jocelyn Carillo, Cora Hartmann and head coach Lisa Sigg.

 Provided photo

EFFINGHAM — The Effingham High School competitive cheer team hosted a 14-team cheer camp from July 17-20.

The teams worked with instructors and college cheerleaders from all over the United States through the Ultimate Xperience Cheer Camp.

The team earned several awards, including third place for the Ultimate Camp Team, on the final day of competitions on Thursday.

Brianna Alwardt: Senior Scholarship Award, Senior Scholarship Top 5, Jumps Best of the Best Top 10, Dance Best of the Best Top 10, Tumbling Best of the Best Top 10;

Makenna Duckwitz: Senior Scholarship Top 5, Jumps Best of the Best Top 10, Dance Best of the Best Top 10;

Cora Hartmann: Dance Best of the Best Top 10;

Ella Tuman: Dance Best of the Best Top 10;

Addison Holste: Cheerleader of the Day (July 17).

Tags

Trending Video