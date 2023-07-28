EFFINGHAM — The Effingham High School competitive cheer team hosted a 14-team cheer camp from July 17-20.
The teams worked with instructors and college cheerleaders from all over the United States through the Ultimate Xperience Cheer Camp.
The team earned several awards, including third place for the Ultimate Camp Team, on the final day of competitions on Thursday.
Brianna Alwardt: Senior Scholarship Award, Senior Scholarship Top 5, Jumps Best of the Best Top 10, Dance Best of the Best Top 10, Tumbling Best of the Best Top 10;
Makenna Duckwitz: Senior Scholarship Top 5, Jumps Best of the Best Top 10, Dance Best of the Best Top 10;
Cora Hartmann: Dance Best of the Best Top 10;
Ella Tuman: Dance Best of the Best Top 10;
Addison Holste: Cheerleader of the Day (July 17).
