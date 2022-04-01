The Effingham boys basketball team is hosting a skills camp for offensive and defensive development.
The camp runs from Tuesday, May 31, to Wednesday, June 1, at Effingham High School with two sessions.
The first session runs from 8:00 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. and is for individuals from the first to the fourth grade.
The second session runs from 10:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. and is for individuals from the fifth to the eighth grade.
This camp is open to boys of Effingham and surrounding communities.
For more information, contact Obie Farmer at farmero@unit40.org or 217-540-1100. You can also scan the QR code, which is on the registration sheet, to register.
