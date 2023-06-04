CENTRALIA — Sectional championships and the Effingham baseball program typically don’t match.
In the history of the Flaming Hearts baseball program, they had only won two sectional championships in 80 years.
Until Saturday.
Effingham defeated Mt. Vernon in the Class 3A Centralia Sectional Finals to win the program’s third sectional title and move to one win away from a state berth.
The Hearts never trailed in the contest, leading 2-0 after the second inning. Catcher Myles Maxedon hit an RBI single in the first and shortstop Jack Harper hit a sacrifice fly in the second to equal the score.
Mt. Vernon, though, returned the favor in the fourth, scoring twice to tie the game before Effingham responded with four runs in the top of the fifth.
Left fielder Kaden Koeberlein started the frame with a walk. Second baseman Camden Raddatz then hit a single and center fielder Quest Hull made it 3-2 with an RBI double.
Maxedon then plated two more runs with an RBI single to make it 5-2 and first baseman Colton Webb hit an RBI single himself to equal the 6-2 score after five innings.
Mt. Vernon then added its final run in the bottom of the sixth.
Kaiden Nichols and Harper pitched for the Hearts. Nichols threw 5 2/3 innings and allowed five hits, three runs — one earned — and three walks to seven strikeouts; Harper threw 1 1/3 innings and yielded one hit and one walk to one strikeout.
Effingham now advances to the Class 3A Decatur Super-Sectionals on Monday on the campus of Millikin University against Champaign (Central) at 6 p.m.
