Effingham 3, Mattoon 2
They may have waited until their last possible breath, but the Effingham baseball team did it.
After struggling against Mattoon for five innings, the Hearts scored all three of their runs in the last two frames to defeat the Green Wave in walk-off fashion, 3-2, to win a Class 3A regional championship.
Effingham only had one hit until the sixth frame.
Evan Waymoth started the sixth by drawing a walk. Kaiden Nichols then pushed him to second on a sacrifice bunt before Gauge Massey struck out and Jack Harper doubled home Waymoth to make it 2-1.
Mattoon then tried the same thing in the top of the seventh after Jackson Helms led off the frame with a single, and TJ Owens pushed Helms to second on a sacrifice bunt.
Hearts hurler Josh McDevitt then went on to strike out Slater Trier and get Logan MacDonald to ground out to end the inning, setting his team up for a chance to tie or win the game in the bottom of the frame.
They wound up choosing the latter.
After Quest Hull grounded out to start the inning, Joe Matteson drew a walk, and Camden Raddatz got hit by a pitch. Myles Maxedon then grounded into a fielder’s choice before Waymoth came through with an RBI single, scoring Matteson to tie the game and allowing Maxedon to advance to third.
Nichols then drew a walk to load the bases before Massey worked a six-pitch at-bat, ending it with a walk himself to secure the win for the Hearts.
Brayden Pals started the game for Effingham. He went four innings, allowing four hits, two earned runs, and one walk with three strikeouts before McDevitt pitched the final three frames, allowing one hit and striking out four.
Effingham moves on to a Class 3A sectional semifinal against Mascoutah at Troy (Triad) on Wednesday at 4 p.m.
Tolono Unity 3, St. Anthony 2
The second time wasn’t a charm for the St. Anthony softball team.
A second trip to a super-sectional was on the line against Tolono Unity; however, this time around, the Bulldogs couldn’t quite get around the hurdle in front of them.
St. Anthony fell to the Rockets, 3-2, in a Class 2A sectional final at Moroa Forsyth on Saturday, marking the end of an otherwise fantastic season for the Bulldogs.
St. Anthony scored both of its runs in the first two innings.
Cameran Rios led off the first by reaching on an error by the Tolono Unity shortstop. Addie Wernsing then grounded out, advancing Rios to second, before Hailey Niebrugge lined into a fielder’s choice, with Rios getting forced out at third. Niebrugge later scored after Maddie Kibler reached on an error by the Tolono Unity right fielder before the Rockets got out of the inning after Taylor Henry struck out Sydney Kibler.
Lucy Fearday followed that by working a 1-2-3 inning in the bottom of the first before St. Anthony answered with its second run in the top of the second.
On the ninth offering from Henry, Anna Faber launched a home run to center field to make it 2-0.
The Rockets then scratched a run across in the bottom of the frame after Grace Frye led off with a single, later stole second, and reached third on a wild pitch before Hailey Flesch plated her with an RBI single to make it 2-1.
Henry then retired the St. Anthony side in order in the top of the third before her teammates gave her the lead in the bottom of the frame.
Lindy Bates started the inning with a single before Ruby Tarr reached on an error by the St. Anthony pitcher.
Gracie Renfrow then tied the game on an RBI single before Henry helped herself with an RBI single to give the team the lead for good, 3-2.
