EFFINGHAM — The temperature outside was cold, but Josh McDevitt’s pitching heated up for the Flaming Hearts on Saturday afternoon.
Effingham’s ace, McDevitt dazzled against Lincoln, allowing three hits, one unearned run and one walk with 12 strikeouts over seven innings while a number of scouts held radar guns up to the fence at Paul Smith Field.
But, while McDevitt was special, so was the team behind him.
Effingham defeated the Railsplitters, 3-1, in the first game of the doubleheader to improve to 8-9 and 3-4 in the Apollo Conference.
McDevitt started the game by striking out the side in order.
Lincoln then answered by retiring the side in order, as well.
Both pitchers then recorded scoreless second innings, while McDevitt added a scoreless third.
The Flaming Hearts would then get on the board in the bottom of the third, scoring all three of their runs in the frame.
Colten Webb led off the side with a single. Webb then stole second base and Evan Waymoth drew a walk.
Kaiden Nichols then grounded out, advancing both runners up one base before Spencer Fox laced a single up the middle that made it 1-0.
Waymoth then made it 2-0 after scoring on a wild pitch and Jack Harper lined a single to right field to equal the score.
Lincoln then scored its lone run in the top of the fourth, but McDevitt would settle in after that, retiring nine of the last 13 batters to finish off his complete game.
The Flaming Hearts then went on to lose the second game of the twin-bill, 8-7.
Effingham got on the board first with one run in the bottom of the first.
Fox started the inning with a walk. Kaden Koeberlein was then hit by a pitch and Harper drew a walk to load the bases.
Fox then scored after a passed ball before Quest Hull drew a walk to re-load the bases.
Myles Maxedon followed with a strikeout for the first out of the frame before Camden Raddatz grounded into a fielder’s choice and Harper was then forced out trying to score from third base.
The Railsplitters then went down in order in the top of the second.
Effingham followed by drawing back-to-back two-out walks in the bottom of the second before Koeberlein lined out to the first baseman to end the threat.
Lincoln then responded with three runs in the top of the third.
Effingham then plated one in the bottom of the frame after Hull scored on a wild pitch.
The Hearts then retook the lead in the bottom of the fourth after Nichols drew a walk and scored on a triple by Fox.
Fox then scored on a passed ball to make it 4-3 before Koeberlein grounded out and Harper struck out to end the frame.
The Railsplitters then plated five runs in the top of the fifth to take an 8-4 lead.
Effingham, however, chipped away at the margin, starting in the bottom of the sixth.
Waymoth started the rally by getting hit by a pitch.
Nichols then drew a walk and both runners advanced one base after a passed ball.
Koeberlein then reached on an error, allowing Waymoth to score to make it 8-5.
The Hearts weren’t done there, though.
After retiring the side in order in the top of the seventh, Effingham had one last chance to tie or take the lead and made the most of it.
Hull started the bottom of the seventh with a base hit. Maxedon then hit one himself before both runners moved up one station on a wild pitch.
Raddatz then hit the ball deep enough for Hull to tag from third base and score to cut the lead to two, 8-6.
Webb then hit an RBI single, scoring Maxedon to make the final score before Waymoth struck out, Nichols laced a base hit to right field and Fox grounded out to end the game.
