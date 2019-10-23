EFFINGHAM— Billy Cook of Effingham spent his Tuesday night curled up on the couch with his 4-year-old daughter, Cali.
It was like a typical night in the Cook household, but this time, the father and daughter were discussing the ins and outs of baseball while watching Cook's favorite Major League Baseball team, the Houston Astros, compete in the first game of the World Series.
Cook, 28, admits that being a Houston Astros fan in a sea of Chicago Cubs and St. Louis Cardinals fan base is an anomaly.
Cook's love for the Texas American League team sprouted from a rather routine purchase for a baseball fan: a baseball card.
"My first ever baseball card was an Astros player by the name of Brian Hunter. I fell in love (because of) their logo," Cook said. "At the time, they had a different style logo. It was a star, but it was somewhat kind of a unique star. I've been following them ever since."
Cook is far from a bandwagon fan of the team that's appeared in the World Series three times and won the 2017 contest. He's stuck with his favorite team through several years of rebuilding and is glad to see them back on baseball's biggest stage.
The Houston Astros kicked off their World Series run against the Washington Nationals on Tuesday. The Nationals snagged the first win of the series, producing a 5-4 win over Houston.
To get to the World Series, the Astros toppled the New York Yankees in the American League Championship Series in four games. Cook said he was a little torn watching the league championship games as his former teammate, pitcher Chad Green, battled on the mound for the Yankees against the Astros.
"I went to high school with Chad Green. I caught him. I was a catcher, and I played catcher and outfield," Cook said. "In the ALCS, he gave up a couple home runs, so that was a bittersweet moment for me for sure because I wanted him, of course, to do well. But then, he's playing my Astros."
Though he doesn't play baseball anymore, being out on the diamond is still a big part of Cook's life. He plays on a travel slow-pitch softball team and avidly watches MLB throughout the season.
Cook has passed that love for the sport down to his daughter, too. He said Cali will start playing softball soon, but isn't too keen on the Astros just yet. Cook said Cali's grandfather is a Cardinals fan and is slowly bringing his granddaughter into the St. Louis fandom.
Though she doesn't understand much of what's going on in a baseball game just yet, Cook said one of his favorite things to do with his daughter is watch the sport he loves. Cook said young Cali has even picked up some of the baseball jargon just from watching games with her dad.
As for this year's World Series, Cook said he thinks the Astros will take the baseball crown. Because he's a former catcher, Cook said he looks at the impact pitching has on a team's performance, and he thinks that's what will elevate Houston to the win.
"You've got two really good teams with the pitching on both teams. Pitchers I think are more important. When you get to this level, pitching is more critical," Cook said. "That's why I think the Astros are where they're at because they've got the best pitchers in baseball. They have the top two pitchers in baseball, but what's interesting is this series is the first World Series ever where you have five of the top 10 pitchers in the Majors in the same series. The Astros have two then the Nationals have three."
Cook said what's vital to the pitchers' performances will be consistency and location of the pitches. He said the ability to place pitches is what makes pitchers like Green and Houston's Gerrit Cole and Justin Verlander great.
It's still early in the World Series, so Cook said anything can happen for his Astros. He recalled the 2017 World Series between the Astros and the Los Angeles Dodgers, where the Astros came from behind and won the title.
Cook hopes his team will come out on top and had a simple prediction for the remainder of the series.
"Astros in seven," Cook said.
