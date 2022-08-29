SATURDAY MEETS
Doc Acklin Invitational at Paris High School
Effingham finished first on the boys' side and second on the girls' side at the Doc Acklin Invitational at Paris High School Saturday.
The boys finished with 37 points, edging Newton, who finished second with 41 points.
Garrett Wagoner won the event with a time of 17:11.48. Andrew Donaldson finished second with a time of 17:16.16. Alex Gordon finished fifth with a time of 17:58.13. Adam Flack finished 14th with a time of 19:12.23, and Aaron Hill finished 21st with a time of 20:07.40.
As for the Eagles, Nick Shamhart finished fourth with a time of 17:55.11. Clay Bergbower finished sixth with a time of 17:59.74. Owen Mahaffey finished eighth with a time of 18:33.50. Ben Street finished 11th with a time of 19:03.42, and Brock Probst finished 15th with a time of 19:13.32.
Teutopolis also sent three individuals.
Oliver Lee finished 39th with a time of 22:30.24. Joseph Lee finished 44th with a time of 24:24.92, and Luke Dennis finished 47th with a time of 25:01.88.
Meanwhile, on the girls' side, Effingham finished with 36 points, while Newton finished third with 65 points. Marshall won the event with 33 points.
Jessica Larsen finished fourth with a time of 20:22.11. Audrey Wagoner finished sixth with a time of 20:49.62. Baylee Summers finished ninth with a time of 22:09.71. Allison Miller finished 12th with a time of 22:41.05, and Haddie Hill finished 13th with a time of 22:48.27.
As for the Lady Eagles, Layna Marshall finished fifth with a time of 20:47.36. Natalie Kistner finished 14th with a time of 22:49.53. Shay Bennett finished 15th with a time of 23:04.86. Alexis Hetzer finished 25th with a time of 24:21.41, and Ella Radke finished 26th with a time of 24:29.50.
Teutopolis also sent three individuals.
Kaitlyn Vahling finished 49th with a time of 28:46.28. Maddie Zane finished 52nd with a time of 33:53.33, and Claire Overbeck finished 53rd with a time of 34:43.03.
Below are the results from the race.
BOYS
Team Results
1. Effingham, 37; 2. Newton, 41; 3. Broadlands Heritage, 74; 4. Marshall, 77.
Individual Results (Top 20)
1. Garrett Wagoner, Effingham, 17:11.48; 2. Andrew Donaldson, Effingham, 17:16.16; 3. Zach Ruwe, Broadlands Heritage, 17:41.84; 4. Nick Shamhart, Newton, 17:55.11; 5. Alex Gordon, Effingham, 17:58.13; 6. Clay Bergbower, Newton, 17:59.74; 7. Randall Robinson, Marshall, 18:21.41; 8. Owen Mahaffey, Newton, 18:33.50; 9. Seth Ellis, Chrisman, 18:57.14; 10. Eli Hiatt, Marshall, 18:59.70; 11. Ben Street, Newton, 19:03.42; 12. Hutson Holsapple, Casey-Westfield, 19:07.16; 13. Rowan Denmark-Collins, Broadlands Heritage, 19:08.11; 14. Adam Flack, Effingham, 19:12.23; 15. Brock Probst, Newton, 19:13.32; 16. Luis Zavala, Newton, 19:20.94; 17. Hayden Borgic, Newton, 19:40.90; 18. Will Templeton, Paris, 19:44.39; 19. Jackson Green, Marshall, 19:48.01; 20. Isaac Street, Newton, 20:01.55.
GIRLS
Team Results
1. Marshall, 33; 2. Effingham, 36; 3. Newton, 65; 4. Bismarck-Henning-Rossville-Alvin, 107; 5. Paris, 115.
Individual Results (Top 20)
1. Brooklyn Bender, Marshall, 19:45.87; 2. Molly Farrell, Marshall, 19:57.39; 3. Isabel Arthur, Marshall, 20:21.39; 4. Jessica Larsen, Effingham, 20:22.11; 5. Layna Marshall, Newton, 20:47.36; 6. Audrey Wagoner, Effingham, 20:49.62; 7. Kate Foltz, Tuscola, 21:06.97; 8. Aly Douglass, Bethany Okaw Valley, 22:09.13; 9. Baylee Summers, Effingham, 22:09.71; 10. Kayla Clark, Casey-Westfield, 22:12.86; 11. Kaitlyn Coombes, Paris, 22:26.80; 12. Allison Miller, Effingham, 22:41.05; 13. Haddie Hill, Effingham, 22:48.27; 14. Natalie Kistner, Newton, 22:49.53; 15. Shay Bennett, Newton, 23:04.86; 16. Rylie Vanausdoll, Tuscola, 23:15.47; 17. Bethany Jones, Marshall, 23:21.19; 18. Marlee Heighton, Marshall, 23:28.57; 19. Leah Phipps, Chrisman, 23:29.23; 20. Grace Towles, Casey-Westfield, 23:29.91.
Light It Up Cross Country Invitational at Clinton High School
Altamont competed at the Light It Up Cross Country Invitational at Clinton High School Saturday.
On the boys' side, Dalton Roedl finished 78th with a time of 20:31.7, while Zach Shafer finished 99th with a time of 22:08.9.
On the girls' side, Abigail Weishaar finished 51st with a time of 23:05, while Makayla Sidwell finished 85th with a time of 26:36.6.
Tom Wickham Invitational at Leo French Park
North Clay competed at the Tom Wickham Invitational at Leo French Park in Fairfield Saturday.
Owen Ayers finished in fifth place with a time of 19:46 on the boys' side, while Brooke Koelm finished in 10th place at 27:19, and Samantha Westendorf, 18th place at 35:22 on the girls' side.
Saber Corn Classic at St. Thomas More High School
Neoga competed at the Saber Corn Classic at St. Thomas More High School Saturday.
The Indians finished fourth overall with 125 points.
Kaleb Bierman finished 14th with a time of 18:47.1; Riely Morgan finished 18th with a time of 19:09.2; Hank Warfel finished 32nd with a time of 20:11.8; Michael Beaumont finished 33rd with a time of 20:17.5, and Sawyer Wellbaum finished 39th with a time of 21:16.2.
As for the girls' side, Neoga finished fourth with 88 points.
Libby McGinnis finished 18th with a time of 24:09; Lexie Fletcher finished 29th with a time of 25:37.9; Addison Mast finished 35th with a time of 20:19.6; Natalie Beaumont finished 40th with a time of 27:55.8, and Annie Clark finished 42nd with a time of 28:50.7.
THURSDAY MEETS
Teutopolis at Sullivan
Teutopolis competed at Sullivan Thursday.
On the boys' side, Oliver Lee finished 11th with a time of 21:04, Joey Lee finished 16th with a time of 23:03, and Luke Dennis finished 21st with a time of 24:05.
On the girls' side, Kaitlyn Vahling finished 33rd, Maddie Zane finished 34th with a time of 30:38, and Claire Overbeck finished 35th with a time of 32:06.
