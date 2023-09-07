EFFINGHAM — Week 3 of the high school football season is upon us and all three area teams are gearing up for it.
Here in Effingham County, the Flaming Hearts, who fell to Mt. Carmel in overtime in Week 2, will take on Breese (Mater Dei) at Klosterman Field at Washington Savings Bank Stadium for Military Appreciation Night.
In Jasper County, the Eagles, who lost to Paxton-Buckley-Loda in Week 2, will travel to Casey-Westfield and in Cumberland County, the Pirates, who defeated Niantic (Sangamon Valley)/Buffalo (Tri-City) in Week 2, will host Sullivan/Bethany (Okaw Valley) at Pirate Field.
Below is a breakdown of each matchup and a look at the opponents.
Flaming Hearts vs. Breese (Mater Dei) Knights
The Effingham Flaming Hearts will take on the Breese (Mater Dei) Knights in Week 3, following a sour 36-30 overtime loss to Mt. Carmel in Week 2. Breese (Mater Dei) comes in with an equal 1-1 record, defeating Columbia, on the road, in Week 1 (22-14) and losing to Breese (Central), on the road, in Week 2 (14-17). The Knights are led by senior quarterback Trenton Zeeb, who has completed 13-of-34 passes for 162 yards and one touchdown this season. His top targets are junior Elliott Rakers, who has caught two passes for 61 yards, and senior Nick Lampe, who has caught three passes for 40 yards and one touchdown. On the ground, Zeeb is also the team’s leading rusher, accounting for 230 yards on 32 carries and three scores. For Effingham, senior Gage Gillum has completed 16-of-36 passes for 240 yards and four touchdowns through two games. His top targets are senior Andrew Lotz, who has caught six passes for 139 yards and two touchdowns, and senior Hunter Reed, who has seven catches for 70 yards. Junior Weldon Dunston is the leader in the backfield, with 321 yards rushing on 53 carries and three scores. Gillum can also run, though, as he has totaled 98 rushing yards on 18 carries and two touchdowns this year.
Eagles vs. Casey-Westfield Warriors
It has not been the best two weeks for the Newton Eagles, with back-to-back blowout losses to Shelbyville and Paxton-Buckley-Loda, respectively. Newton, though, will face a familiar opponent in Week 3 as they travel to Casey for a meeting with the Warriors. Casey defeated Bridgeport (Red Hill) in Week 1 (26-0) and Oblong/Hutsonville/Palestine in Week 2 (63-0). The Warriors boast a pair of 100-yard runners this year. Connor Sullivan leads the team with 148 yards rushing on 21 carries and four touchdowns, while Daryn Hupp has 117 rushing yards on four touches and one score. Nolan Clement is the team’s starting quarterback and has completed three of his four passes for 88 yards and two touchdowns. Ryan Richards is the team’s leading receiver, catching one pass for 40 yards and one score. Grant Cochonour has one catch for 32 yards and Sullivan adds one catch for 16 yards.
Pirates vs. Sullivan/Bethany (Okaw Valley) Redskins
Cumberland has scored 40 points or more in each of the last two games. Last week, the Pirates accounted for 432 yards of total offense. Blake McMechan had most of those yards, finishing with 311 rushing yards on 26 carries and four scores. Grant Keyser added 114 rushing yards on 11 carries and two touchdowns. Cumberland did not pass once in the game and didn’t need to, as Niantic (Sangamon Valley)/Buffalo (Tri-City) could not stop the high-powered run game in its 41-14 loss. Sullivan/Bethany (Okaw Valley) should provide a different test, though. The Redskins are also 2-0 after defeating Villa Grove (39-25) in Week 1 and Arcola (54-6) in Week 2. Junior Cooper Christensen is the team’s quarterback. He has 357 passing yards on 18-of-31 passes and four scores this year. Senior Kyle Corkill is his favorite target. He has five catches for 100 yards and one score. Senior Aiden Ballinger, junior Seth Forlines and junior Aian Fryman are also weapons. Ballinger has six catches for 98 yards, Forlines has four catches for 81 yards and one score and Fryman has one catch for 68 yards and one catch. Christensen is also the team’s leading rusher, accounting for 301 yards on 24 carries and four touchdowns through two weeks. Fryman is also a capable runner, as he has 257 rushing yards on 26 touches and five scores.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.